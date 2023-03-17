UC SANTA BARBARA (27-8)
Kelly 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 6-8 1-2 15, Mitchell 5-12 3-4 13, Pierre-Louis 2-6 0-0 5, Wishart 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 2-7 1-2 5, Kipruto 2-3 1-1 5, Belic 2-3 0-0 4, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0, Sanni 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 6-9 56.
BAYLOR (23-10)
Bridges 4-5 0-0 8, Thamba 0-1 1-2 1, Cryer 6-13 2-2 15, Flagler 7-10 1-2 18, George 2-9 4-6 9, Bonner 2-2 0-0 6, Lohner 5-5 2-2 13, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-3 0-0 4, Ojianwuna 0-2 0-2 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Sacks 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 10-16 74.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 36-35. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 4-16 (Norris 2-4, Pierre-Louis 1-2, Wishart 1-4, Sanni 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Anderson 0-3), Baylor 8-22 (Flagler 3-5, Bonner 2-2, Lohner 1-1, Cryer 1-6, George 1-7, Sacks 0-1). Fouled Out_Kelly. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 22 (Kelly 7), Baylor 26 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 9). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 12 (Mitchell 4), Baylor 14 (Flagler 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 15, Baylor 13.
