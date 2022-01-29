FGFTReb
BAYLOR (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith239-111-12-72420
Egbo2710-110-00-80220
Andrews306-81-20-24115
Asberry353-130-01-4309
Lewis303-72-41-1011310
Bickle231-42-20-1204
Owens221-21-20-4114
Gillispie72-41-11-1005
Katramados30-10-00-0000
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20035-618-125-37231187

Percentages: FG 57.4, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, 45.0 (Asberry 3-10, Andrews 2-3, Lewis 2-2, Smith 1-1, Owens 1-2, Bickle 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Egbo 3, Lewis 2, Andrews 1, Bickle 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Lewis 3, Smith 2, Egbo 2, Andrews 1, Asberry 1, Bickle 1, Owens 1, Gillispie 1)

Steals: 5 (Egbo 3, Asberry 1, Owens 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Smith 1)

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIA (10-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Niblack171-82-21-1054
Ejiofor222-40-00-5024
Deans61-30-00-0112
Hemingway283-50-23-6036
Smith403-113-40-5919
Martinez315-181-12-61213
Morris51-20-00-1002
Quinerly242-121-23-5325
Samuel273-72-21-1119
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20021-709-1310-30151754

Percentages: FG 30.0, FT 69.2.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, 23.1 (Martinez 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Smith 0-3, Quinerly 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Martinez 5, Ejiofor 2, Hemingway 2, Quinerly 2, Niblack 1, Deans 1, Smith 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Samuel 2, Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1, Martinez 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Baylor2823171987
West Virginia1011181554

A_3,836

Officials_Beverly Roberts, Gina Cross, Dee Kantner

