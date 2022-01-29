|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (15-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|23
|9-11
|1-1
|2-7
|2
|4
|20
|Egbo
|27
|10-11
|0-0
|0-8
|0
|2
|20
|Andrews
|30
|6-8
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|15
|Asberry
|35
|3-13
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|9
|Lewis
|30
|3-7
|2-4
|1-10
|11
|3
|10
|Bickle
|23
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Owens
|22
|1-2
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|4
|Gillispie
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Katramados
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-61
|8-12
|5-37
|23
|11
|87
Percentages: FG 57.4, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, 45.0 (Asberry 3-10, Andrews 2-3, Lewis 2-2, Smith 1-1, Owens 1-2, Bickle 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Egbo 3, Lewis 2, Andrews 1, Bickle 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Lewis 3, Smith 2, Egbo 2, Andrews 1, Asberry 1, Bickle 1, Owens 1, Gillispie 1)
Steals: 5 (Egbo 3, Asberry 1, Owens 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Smith 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (10-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|17
|1-8
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|5
|4
|Ejiofor
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|4
|Deans
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Hemingway
|28
|3-5
|0-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|40
|3-11
|3-4
|0-5
|9
|1
|9
|Martinez
|31
|5-18
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|2
|13
|Morris
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Quinerly
|24
|2-12
|1-2
|3-5
|3
|2
|5
|Samuel
|27
|3-7
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-70
|9-13
|10-30
|15
|17
|54
Percentages: FG 30.0, FT 69.2.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, 23.1 (Martinez 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Smith 0-3, Quinerly 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Martinez 5, Ejiofor 2, Hemingway 2, Quinerly 2, Niblack 1, Deans 1, Smith 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Samuel 2, Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1, Martinez 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|28
|23
|17
|19
|—
|87
|West Virginia
|10
|11
|18
|15
|—
|54
A_3,836
Officials_Beverly Roberts, Gina Cross, Dee Kantner