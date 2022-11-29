SE LOUISIANA (4-3)
Bell 2-7 0-0 5, Cunningham 3-6 1-4 7, Giaratano 3-8 0-0 6, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Horne 11-23 5-7 28, Huderson 2-3 0-0 4, Pierre 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 23-56 6-11 55
LSU (8-0)
Reese 10-20 5-9 25, Carson 6-14 0-0 16, Johnson 1-4 2-2 4, Morris 3-13 0-2 7, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Poa 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 2-3 1-1 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Bartlett 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 8-14 63
|SE Louisiana
|18
|8
|17
|12
|—
|55
|LSU
|15
|22
|14
|12
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 3-9 (Bell 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Horne 1-2, Pierre 1-1, Brown 0-1), LSU 5-20 (Carson 4-11, Johnson 0-2, Morris 1-6, Poa 0-1). Assists_SE Louisiana 8 (Bell 2, Cunningham 2), LSU 15 (Carson 4). Fouled Out_SE Louisiana Bell. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 32 (Brown 6), LSU 43 (Reese 11, Smith 11). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 16, LSU 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,592.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.