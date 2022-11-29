FGFTReb
LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese4010-205-98-113425
Carson366-140-01-104016
Johnson131-42-22-4044
Morris333-130-20-2237
Smith362-50-03-11224
Poa90-10-00-0120
Ward41-10-00-0002
Poole252-31-10-2325
Williams20-00-00-1000
Bartlett20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20025-618-1415-43151763

Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1)

Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3, Poole 3, Carson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SE LOUISIANA (4-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell172-70-00-1255
Cunningham273-61-40-5217
Giaratano323-80-00-3126
Harvey230-10-00-2000
Horne3711-235-70-30128
Huderson142-30-00-1134
Pierre191-40-00-2123
Brown311-40-02-6122
Team00-00-06-9000
Totals20023-566-118-3281655

Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Bell 1-2, Horne 1-2, Pierre 1-1, Cunningham 0-1, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Brown 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Horne 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Horne 5, Brown 3, Giaratano 2, Huderson 2, Bell 1, Pierre 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Horne 2, Pierre 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1, Giaratano 1, Huderson 1, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

SE Louisiana188171255
LSU1522141263

A_6,592

Officials_Bryan Enterline, Katie Lukanich, Denise Brooks

