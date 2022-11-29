|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (8-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|40
|10-20
|5-9
|8-11
|3
|4
|25
|Carson
|36
|6-14
|0-0
|1-10
|4
|0
|16
|Johnson
|13
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|4
|Morris
|33
|3-13
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|7
|Smith
|36
|2-5
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|2
|4
|Poa
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Ward
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Poole
|25
|2-3
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|2
|5
|Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bartlett
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|8-14
|15-43
|15
|17
|63
Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1)
Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3, Poole 3, Carson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE LOUISIANA (4-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|17
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|5
|Cunningham
|27
|3-6
|1-4
|0-5
|2
|1
|7
|Giaratano
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Harvey
|23
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Horne
|37
|11-23
|5-7
|0-3
|0
|1
|28
|Huderson
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Pierre
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Brown
|31
|1-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|6-11
|8-32
|8
|16
|55
Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Bell 1-2, Horne 1-2, Pierre 1-1, Cunningham 0-1, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Brown 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Horne 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Horne 5, Brown 3, Giaratano 2, Huderson 2, Bell 1, Pierre 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Horne 2, Pierre 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1, Giaratano 1, Huderson 1, Brown 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|SE Louisiana
|18
|8
|17
|12
|—
|55
|LSU
|15
|22
|14
|12
|—
|63
A_6,592
Officials_Bryan Enterline, Katie Lukanich, Denise Brooks
