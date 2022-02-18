|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (22-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Newby
|37
|3-5
|0-0
|4-12
|2
|3
|6
|Aifuwa
|25
|2-8
|2-2
|2-12
|0
|3
|6
|Cherry
|35
|5-13
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|2
|10
|Morris
|38
|7-18
|7-7
|0-2
|1
|1
|23
|Pointer
|37
|5-10
|5-6
|1-4
|4
|0
|18
|Trasi
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Gusters
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Payne
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|14-15
|8-45
|13
|10
|71
Percentages: FG 42.6, FT 93.3.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, 41.7 (Pointer 3-6, Morris 2-6)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2)
Turnovers: 11 (Pointer 4, Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Newby 1, Trasi 1, Gusters 1)
Steals: 3 (Newby 1, Cherry 1, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kohl
|33
|4-5
|0-0
|6-11
|0
|2
|8
|Anastasia Hayes
|38
|7-22
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|2
|17
|Jordan
|33
|4-15
|2-4
|1-7
|1
|3
|12
|Taylor
|39
|4-10
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|11
|Thompson
|28
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|9
|Aislynn Hayes
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|0
|Jones
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-67
|4-8
|9-36
|12
|14
|59
Percentages: FG 35.8, FT 50.0.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, 35.0 (Taylor 3-4, Jordan 2-5, An.Hayes 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Kohl 0-1, Ai.Hayes 0-1, Jones 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jordan 1)
Turnovers: 8 (An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Ai.Hayes 2, Kohl 1, Taylor 1)
Steals: 8 (Jordan 4, Taylor 2, An.Hayes 1, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|LSU
|23
|11
|13
|24
|—
|71
|Mississippi St.
|16
|15
|18
|10
|—
|59
A_4,601
Officials_Ashlee Goode, Kevin Pethtel, Mark Zentz