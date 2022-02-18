FGFTReb
LSU (22-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Newby373-50-04-12236
Aifuwa252-82-22-12036
Cherry355-130-01-82210
Morris387-187-70-21123
Pointer375-105-61-44018
Trasi91-10-00-2002
Gusters70-00-00-2210
Payne123-60-00-2206
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20026-6114-158-45131071

Percentages: FG 42.6, FT 93.3.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, 41.7 (Pointer 3-6, Morris 2-6)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2)

Turnovers: 11 (Pointer 4, Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Newby 1, Trasi 1, Gusters 1)

Steals: 3 (Newby 1, Cherry 1, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kohl334-50-06-11028
Anastasia Hayes387-222-20-45217
Jordan334-152-41-71312
Taylor394-100-21-33311
Thompson284-110-00-3219
Aislynn Hayes240-10-00-4130
Jones51-30-01-2002
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20024-674-89-36121459

Percentages: FG 35.8, FT 50.0.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, 35.0 (Taylor 3-4, Jordan 2-5, An.Hayes 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Kohl 0-1, Ai.Hayes 0-1, Jones 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jordan 1)

Turnovers: 8 (An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Ai.Hayes 2, Kohl 1, Taylor 1)

Steals: 8 (Jordan 4, Taylor 2, An.Hayes 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

LSU2311132471
Mississippi St.1615181059

A_4,601

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Kevin Pethtel, Mark Zentz

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

