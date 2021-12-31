Pittsburgh777021
Michigan St.10002131

First Quarter

MSU_Reed 28 pass from Thorne (Coghlin kick), 13:11.

PITT_Patti 16 run (Scarton kick), 7:57.

MSU_FG Coghlin 36, 2:39.

Second Quarter

PITT_Wayne 4 pass from Beville (Scarton kick), 1:02.

Third Quarter

PITT_Bright 26 fumble return (Scarton kick), 14:40.

Fourth Quarter

MSU_Heyward 15 pass from Thorne (pass failed), 8:06.

MSU_Reed 22 pass from Thorne (Nailor pass from Thorne), 2:51.

MSU_Haladay 78 interception return (Coghlin kick), :22.

A_41,230.

PITTMSU
First downs1425
Total Net Yards274410
Rushes-yards32-10436-56
Passing170354
Punt Returns1-02-25
Kickoff Returns3-371-16
Interceptions Ret.1-01-78
Comp-Att-Int16-23-129-50-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-393-24
Punts8-43.03-46.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards4-306-35
Time of Possession24:5135:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Davis 12-43, Addison 1-28, Patti 3-27, Hammond 4-20, Abanikanda 5-16, Beville 7-(minus 30). Michigan St., Simmons 16-23, Collins 6-15, Joiner 2-8, Heyward 1-7, Thorne 10-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Beville 14-18-1-149, Patti 2-5-0-21. Michigan St., Thorne 29-50-1-354.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Addison 7-114, Davis 3-16, Stovall 2-14, Bartholomew 1-9, Krull 1-8, Jacques-Louis 1-5, Wayne 1-4. Michigan St., Nailor 6-108, Reed 6-80, Mosley 5-58, Heyward 5-37, M.Carr 2-35, Coleman 2-20, Joiner 2-11, Simmons 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan St., Coghlin 33.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you