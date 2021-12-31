|Pittsburgh
First Quarter
MSU_Reed 28 pass from Thorne (Coghlin kick), 13:11.
PITT_Patti 16 run (Scarton kick), 7:57.
MSU_FG Coghlin 36, 2:39.
Second Quarter
PITT_Wayne 4 pass from Beville (Scarton kick), 1:02.
Third Quarter
PITT_Bright 26 fumble return (Scarton kick), 14:40.
Fourth Quarter
MSU_Heyward 15 pass from Thorne (pass failed), 8:06.
MSU_Reed 22 pass from Thorne (Nailor pass from Thorne), 2:51.
MSU_Haladay 78 interception return (Coghlin kick), :22.
A_41,230.
|PITT
|MSU
|First downs
|14
|25
|Total Net Yards
|274
|410
|Rushes-yards
|32-104
|36-56
|Passing
|170
|354
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-25
|Kickoff Returns
|3-37
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-78
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-1
|29-50-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-39
|3-24
|Punts
|8-43.0
|3-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-35
|Time of Possession
|24:51
|35:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Davis 12-43, Addison 1-28, Patti 3-27, Hammond 4-20, Abanikanda 5-16, Beville 7-(minus 30). Michigan St., Simmons 16-23, Collins 6-15, Joiner 2-8, Heyward 1-7, Thorne 10-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Beville 14-18-1-149, Patti 2-5-0-21. Michigan St., Thorne 29-50-1-354.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Addison 7-114, Davis 3-16, Stovall 2-14, Bartholomew 1-9, Krull 1-8, Jacques-Louis 1-5, Wayne 1-4. Michigan St., Nailor 6-108, Reed 6-80, Mosley 5-58, Heyward 5-37, M.Carr 2-35, Coleman 2-20, Joiner 2-11, Simmons 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan St., Coghlin 33.