Michigan St.037616
Penn St.7771435

First Quarter

PSU_Th.Johnson 11 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), :40.

Second Quarter

PSU_Th.Johnson 48 pass from Lambert-Smith (Pinegar kick), 11:22.

MSU_FG Stone 51, :00.

Third Quarter

PSU_T.Warren 14 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 5:42.

MSU_Carr 9 pass from Thorne (Rusnak kick), 1:37.

Fourth Quarter

MSU_Thorne 2 run (pass failed), 10:52.

PSU_Singleton 12 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 4:31.

PSU_Lambert-Smith 35 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 3:56.

A_105,154.

MSUPSU
First downs1924
Total Net Yards254410
Rushes-yards25-2545-160
Passing229250
Punt Returns4-411-0
Kickoff Returns2-420-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int24-44-120-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-253-19
Punts5-54.44-50.0
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards5-406-46
Time of Possession25:5834:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan St., Collins 10-33, Berger 7-14, Broussard 2-6, Reed 1-(minus 7), Thorne 5-(minus 21). Penn St., Allen 21-82, Singleton 17-78, S.Clifford 7-0.

PASSING_Michigan St., Thorne 24-43-1-229, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Penn St., S.Clifford 19-24-0-202, Lambert-Smith 1-1-0-48.

RECEIVING_Michigan St., Coleman 8-91, Reed 6-36, Mosley 4-62, Carr 2-21, Berger 2-0, Foster 1-16, Collins 1-3. Penn St., Lambert-Smith 5-83, Th.Johnson 3-62, Singleton 3-30, Allen 3-24, Strange 2-17, Warren 2-17, Tinsley 1-13, H.Wallace 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Penn St., Pinegar 37, Pinegar 28.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you