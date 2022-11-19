Penn St.141420755
Rutgers1000010

First Quarter

RUTG_FG McAtamney 42, 8:06.

PSU_Singleton 100 kickoff return (Pinegar kick), 7:54.

RUTG_Jones 4 pass from Wimsatt (McAtamney kick), 5:56.

PSU_Ko.King 14 fumble return (Pinegar kick), :50.

Second Quarter

PSU_Warren 10 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 6:11.

PSU_S.Clifford 14 run (Pinegar kick), 1:03.

Third Quarter

PSU_J.Brown 70 fumble return (Pinegar kick), 14:06.

PSU_FG Pinegar 22, 8:10.

PSU_K.Allen 8 run (Pinegar kick), 6:15.

PSU_FG Sahaydak 20, 1:32.

Fourth Quarter

PSU_Allar 1 run (Sahaydak kick), 5:44.

A_55,676.

PSURUTG
First downs219
Total Net Yards436167
Rushes-yards37-23735-32
Passing199135
Punt Returns1-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-1083-102
Interceptions Ret.1-100-0
Comp-Att-Int22-36-015-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-114-28
Punts7-39.42912-43.0
Fumbles-Lost1-13-2
Penalties-Yards4-404-25
Time of Possession30:2329:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Penn St., Allen 11-117, Singleton 9-62, S.Clifford 7-35, Allar 6-27, Smith 1-0, Strange 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Rutgers, Rochelle 8-25, Salaam 10-20, Monangai 9-9, (Team) 1-(minus 9), Wimsatt 7-(minus 13).

PASSING_Penn St., S.Clifford 17-26-0-157, Allar 5-10-0-42. Rutgers, Wimsatt 10-29-1-122, Simon 5-5-0-13.

RECEIVING_Penn St., Tinsley 5-63, Strange 4-24, H.Wallace 3-49, Lambert-Smith 3-9, Allen 2-10, Evans 1-11, L.Clifford 1-10, Warren 1-10, Kh.Dinkins 1-8, Singleton 1-5. Rutgers, Langan 4-18, Ryan 2-76, Jones 2-16, M.Patterson 2-6, Salaam 2-0, Cruickshank 1-15, Long 1-6, Rochelle 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rutgers, McAtamney 41.

