|Penn St.
|14
|14
|20
|7
|—
|55
|Rutgers
|10
|0
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
RUTG_FG McAtamney 42, 8:06.
PSU_Singleton 100 kickoff return (Pinegar kick), 7:54.
RUTG_Jones 4 pass from Wimsatt (McAtamney kick), 5:56.
PSU_Ko.King 14 fumble return (Pinegar kick), :50.
Second Quarter
PSU_Warren 10 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 6:11.
PSU_S.Clifford 14 run (Pinegar kick), 1:03.
Third Quarter
PSU_J.Brown 70 fumble return (Pinegar kick), 14:06.
PSU_FG Pinegar 22, 8:10.
PSU_K.Allen 8 run (Pinegar kick), 6:15.
PSU_FG Sahaydak 20, 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
PSU_Allar 1 run (Sahaydak kick), 5:44.
A_55,676.
|PSU
|RUTG
|First downs
|21
|9
|Total Net Yards
|436
|167
|Rushes-yards
|37-237
|35-32
|Passing
|199
|135
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-108
|3-102
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-36-0
|15-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|4-28
|Punts
|7-39.429
|12-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|30:23
|29:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Penn St., Allen 11-117, Singleton 9-62, S.Clifford 7-35, Allar 6-27, Smith 1-0, Strange 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Rutgers, Rochelle 8-25, Salaam 10-20, Monangai 9-9, (Team) 1-(minus 9), Wimsatt 7-(minus 13).
PASSING_Penn St., S.Clifford 17-26-0-157, Allar 5-10-0-42. Rutgers, Wimsatt 10-29-1-122, Simon 5-5-0-13.
RECEIVING_Penn St., Tinsley 5-63, Strange 4-24, H.Wallace 3-49, Lambert-Smith 3-9, Allen 2-10, Evans 1-11, L.Clifford 1-10, Warren 1-10, Kh.Dinkins 1-8, Singleton 1-5. Rutgers, Langan 4-18, Ryan 2-76, Jones 2-16, M.Patterson 2-6, Salaam 2-0, Cruickshank 1-15, Long 1-6, Rochelle 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rutgers, McAtamney 41.
