Rice300710
Texas7921037

First Quarter

RICE_FG Horn 43, 10:07.

TEX_J.Brooks 37 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 7:27.

Second Quarter

TEX_FG Auburn 27, 12:59.

TEX_FG Auburn 46, 7:51.

TEX_FG Auburn 49, :00.

Third Quarter

TEX_A.Mitchell 9 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 9:37.

TEX_Sanders 44 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 5:33.

TEX_Ewers 1 run (Auburn kick), :57.

Fourth Quarter

RICE_McCaffrey 15 pass from Daniels (Horn kick), 3:04.

A_98,017.

RICETEX
First downs824
Total Net Yards176458
Rushes-yards25-2739-158
Passing149300
Punt Returns0-01-21
Kickoff Returns2-261-13
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int14-26-222-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-152-19
Punts5-45.02-44.5
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-255-40
Time of Possession28:2431:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Rice, Connors 8-23, Devones 1-6, Alexander 2-4, Walker 1-2, Otoviano 6-1, McCaffrey 2-(minus 1), Jackson 1-(minus 2), Daniels 4-(minus 6). Texas, Blue 10-55, J.Brooks 12-52, Baxter 5-38, Ewers 8-12, Robinson 1-3, Red 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Rice, Daniels 14-26-2-149. Texas, Ewers 19-30-0-260, M.Murphy 3-5-0-40, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Rice, Groen 4-28, Walker 2-47, McCaffrey 2-22, Connors 2-7, Johnson-McCray 1-14, Otoviano 1-13, K.Campbell 1-9, Jackson 1-9. Texas, Worthy 7-90, Whittington 4-47, A.Mitchell 3-26, Sanders 2-44, J.Brooks 2-42, Cook 2-26, Neyor 1-14, Robinson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas, Auburn 56.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you