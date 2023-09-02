|Rice
|3
|0
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Texas
|7
|9
|21
|0
|—
|37
First Quarter
RICE_FG Horn 43, 10:07.
TEX_J.Brooks 37 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 7:27.
Second Quarter
TEX_FG Auburn 27, 12:59.
TEX_FG Auburn 46, 7:51.
TEX_FG Auburn 49, :00.
Third Quarter
TEX_A.Mitchell 9 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 9:37.
TEX_Sanders 44 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 5:33.
TEX_Ewers 1 run (Auburn kick), :57.
Fourth Quarter
RICE_McCaffrey 15 pass from Daniels (Horn kick), 3:04.
A_98,017.
|RICE
|TEX
|First downs
|8
|24
|Total Net Yards
|176
|458
|Rushes-yards
|25-27
|39-158
|Passing
|149
|300
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|2-26
|1-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-26-2
|22-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|2-19
|Punts
|5-45.0
|2-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|28:24
|31:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Rice, Connors 8-23, Devones 1-6, Alexander 2-4, Walker 1-2, Otoviano 6-1, McCaffrey 2-(minus 1), Jackson 1-(minus 2), Daniels 4-(minus 6). Texas, Blue 10-55, J.Brooks 12-52, Baxter 5-38, Ewers 8-12, Robinson 1-3, Red 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Rice, Daniels 14-26-2-149. Texas, Ewers 19-30-0-260, M.Murphy 3-5-0-40, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Rice, Groen 4-28, Walker 2-47, McCaffrey 2-22, Connors 2-7, Johnson-McCray 1-14, Otoviano 1-13, K.Campbell 1-9, Jackson 1-9. Texas, Worthy 7-90, Whittington 4-47, A.Mitchell 3-26, Sanders 2-44, J.Brooks 2-42, Cook 2-26, Neyor 1-14, Robinson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas, Auburn 56.
