FGFTReb
TEXAS (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ebo354-81-23-5029
Gaston253-45-103-102411
Allen-Taylor405-120-11-23310
Harmon70-34-40-0054
Warren332-66-84-74210
Matharu277-136-80-41322
Holle10-00-00-0010
Hunter70-10-20-1010
King-Hawea50-10-00-0000
Lattimore194-60-11-6008
Masudi10-00-00-1000
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5422-3612-36102174

Percentages: FG 46.3, FT 61.1.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, 22.2 (Matharu 2-5, Allen-Taylor 0-2, Hunter 0-1, Lattimore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ebo 2, Gaston 1, Matharu 1, Lattimore 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Allen-Taylor 6, Matharu 4, Warren 3, Gaston 2, Lattimore 2, Ebo 1, Harmon 1)

Steals: 12 (Matharu 7, Gaston 2, Harmon 1, King-Hawea 1, Lattimore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO (7-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bird171-40-01-4022
Gorman283-100-00-1427
Hunter152-40-01-5254
Khalfani90-13-42-3043
Oakry294-65-50-10316
Blakes10-10-00-0000
Neubert273-92-65-9148
Edwards231-72-20-3734
Horstmeyer162-40-00-0004
Martinsen120-21-20-0001
Olinger30-10-01-1000
Erikstrup154-81-21-1039
Giuffre30-00-00-0000
Kaur20-00-00-1000
Wristen00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5714-2111-29142658

Percentages: FG 35.1, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, 30.8 (Oakry 3-5, Gorman 1-3, Edwards 0-2, Martinsen 0-2, Olinger 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bird 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Khalfani 6, Edwards 5, Neubert 4, Hunter 2, Oakry 2, Gorman 1, Martinsen 1)

Steals: 12 (Hunter 5, Oakry 2, Horstmeyer 2, Khalfani 1, Martinsen 1, Erikstrup 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas1420182274
San Diego1212201458

A_0

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Teresa Turner, Lisa Jones

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you