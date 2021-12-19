|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS (8-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ebo
|35
|4-8
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|2
|9
|Gaston
|25
|3-4
|5-10
|3-10
|2
|4
|11
|Allen-Taylor
|40
|5-12
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|3
|10
|Harmon
|7
|0-3
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|5
|4
|Warren
|33
|2-6
|6-8
|4-7
|4
|2
|10
|Matharu
|27
|7-13
|6-8
|0-4
|1
|3
|22
|Holle
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter
|7
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|King-Hawea
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lattimore
|19
|4-6
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|8
|Masudi
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|22-36
|12-36
|10
|21
|74
Percentages: FG 46.3, FT 61.1.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, 22.2 (Matharu 2-5, Allen-Taylor 0-2, Hunter 0-1, Lattimore 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ebo 2, Gaston 1, Matharu 1, Lattimore 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Allen-Taylor 6, Matharu 4, Warren 3, Gaston 2, Lattimore 2, Ebo 1, Harmon 1)
Steals: 12 (Matharu 7, Gaston 2, Harmon 1, King-Hawea 1, Lattimore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO (7-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bird
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Gorman
|28
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|7
|Hunter
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|5
|4
|Khalfani
|9
|0-1
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|3
|Oakry
|29
|4-6
|5-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|16
|Blakes
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Neubert
|27
|3-9
|2-6
|5-9
|1
|4
|8
|Edwards
|23
|1-7
|2-2
|0-3
|7
|3
|4
|Horstmeyer
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Martinsen
|12
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Olinger
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Erikstrup
|15
|4-8
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|9
|Giuffre
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaur
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wristen
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|14-21
|11-29
|14
|26
|58
Percentages: FG 35.1, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, 30.8 (Oakry 3-5, Gorman 1-3, Edwards 0-2, Martinsen 0-2, Olinger 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bird 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Khalfani 6, Edwards 5, Neubert 4, Hunter 2, Oakry 2, Gorman 1, Martinsen 1)
Steals: 12 (Hunter 5, Oakry 2, Horstmeyer 2, Khalfani 1, Martinsen 1, Erikstrup 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas
|14
|20
|18
|22
|—
|74
|San Diego
|12
|12
|20
|14
|—
|58
A_0
Officials_Tiffany Bird, Teresa Turner, Lisa Jones