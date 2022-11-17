GONZAGA (2-1)
Timme 7-10 4-5 18, Watson 3-6 1-3 8, Bolton 3-9 4-4 11, Hickman 3-6 0-0 8, Strawther 4-7 2-5 13, Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Sallis 1-5 2-2 5, Reid 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-21 74.
TEXAS (3-0)
Allen 1-5 0-2 2, Disu 5-7 0-0 12, D.Mitchell 4-5 0-0 8, Carr 5-12 2-4 16, Hunter 9-14 3-3 26, Rice 2-7 6-6 11, Bishop 4-6 1-1 9, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 7, Anamekwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 12-16 93.
Halftime_Texas 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 9-19 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1), Texas 13-33 (Hunter 5-8, Carr 4-9, Disu 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Rice 1-3, Bishop 0-2, Morris 0-5). Rebounds_Gonzaga 29 (Timme 9), Texas 28 (D.Mitchell 9). Assists_Gonzaga 10 (Watson, Bolton, Hickman 2), Texas 17 (Carr 7). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 15, Texas 22. A_11,313 (15,000).
