GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme327-104-51-91118
Watson263-61-31-2228
Bolton313-94-41-32211
Hickman223-60-01-3228
Strawther334-72-51-61213
Smith242-52-21-1017
Sallis201-52-21-4135
Reid72-20-01-1124
Harris50-10-00-0000
Totals20025-5115-218-29101574

Percentages: FG .490, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson).

Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Strawther 3).

Technical Fouls: Hickman, 16:16 first; Watson, 5:30 first.

TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen261-50-21-6332
Disu135-70-00-11412
D.Mitchell244-50-02-9018
Carr375-122-40-47316
Hunter269-143-31-32126
Rice272-76-61-22211
Bishop204-61-10-0139
Morris141-60-01-2112
Cunningham123-40-00-1047
Anamekwe10-00-00-0000
Totals20034-6612-166-28172293

Percentages: FG .515, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Hunter 5-8, Carr 4-9, Disu 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Rice 1-3, Bishop 0-2, Morris 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cunningham, Disu, Morris).

Turnovers: 10 (Allen 3, Hunter 2, Rice 2, Carr, Disu, Morris).

Steals: 8 (Bishop 2, Allen, Carr, Cunningham, D.Mitchell, Hunter, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

Gonzaga373774
Texas474693

A_11,313 (15,000).

