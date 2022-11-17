|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Timme
|32
|7-10
|4-5
|1-9
|1
|1
|18
|Watson
|26
|3-6
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|2
|8
|Bolton
|31
|3-9
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|11
|Hickman
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|8
|Strawther
|33
|4-7
|2-5
|1-6
|1
|2
|13
|Smith
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|7
|Sallis
|20
|1-5
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|5
|Reid
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Harris
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|15-21
|8-29
|10
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .490, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson).
Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Strawther 3).
Technical Fouls: Hickman, 16:16 first; Watson, 5:30 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|26
|1-5
|0-2
|1-6
|3
|3
|2
|Disu
|13
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|12
|D.Mitchell
|24
|4-5
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|1
|8
|Carr
|37
|5-12
|2-4
|0-4
|7
|3
|16
|Hunter
|26
|9-14
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|26
|Rice
|27
|2-7
|6-6
|1-2
|2
|2
|11
|Bishop
|20
|4-6
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|9
|Morris
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Cunningham
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|7
|Anamekwe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-66
|12-16
|6-28
|17
|22
|93
Percentages: FG .515, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Hunter 5-8, Carr 4-9, Disu 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Rice 1-3, Bishop 0-2, Morris 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cunningham, Disu, Morris).
Turnovers: 10 (Allen 3, Hunter 2, Rice 2, Carr, Disu, Morris).
Steals: 8 (Bishop 2, Allen, Carr, Cunningham, D.Mitchell, Hunter, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Gonzaga
|37
|37
|—
|74
|Texas
|47
|46
|—
|93
A_11,313 (15,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.