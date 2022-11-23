FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule201-32-23-4154
Kitley327-183-42-100317
Amoore384-124-40-36315
King272-50-01-3245
Owusu263-60-02-3206
Gregg213-41-21-4038
Ford10-00-00-0000
Geiman30-00-00-0000
Traylor325-97-81-64318
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20025-5717-2011-36152173

Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Amoore 3-8, King 1-4, Gregg 1-2, Traylor 1-2, Soule 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kitley 2, Owusu 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Kitley 2, King 2, Owusu 2, Amoore 1, Gregg 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Kitley 1, King 1, Traylor 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSOURI (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank333-92-21-4228
Kelly131-40-31-2052
Gilbert80-10-00-3200
Hansen222-90-00-0035
Troup376-125-51-32121
Micah Linthacum22-20-00-0015
Dembele171-21-40-0243
Judd191-24-41-3027
Kroenke100-12-20-0022
Smith251-40-01-4022
Sarah Linthacum141-20-00-3032
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20018-4814-206-2482557

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Troup 4-7, Hansen 1-4, M.Linthacum 1-1, Judd 1-2, Frank 0-4, Gilbert 0-1, Dembele 0-1, Kroenke 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 1, S.Linthacum 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Kelly 2, Gilbert 2, Frank 1, Hansen 1, Troup 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Smith 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Dembele 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech1115232473
Missouri141492057

A_0

Officials_Neonta Williams, Karleena Tobin, Nykesha Thompson

