FGFTReb
PENN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harrar200-22-24-9012
Lundy302-90-01-4036
Dread232-80-01-3124
Johnson112-40-00-4016
Pickett372-130-00-2324
Lee263-60-00-9128
Sessoms255-92-20-02214
Cornwall232-50-10-1005
White50-10-00-1010
Totals20018-574-56-3371449

Percentages: FG .316, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Johnson 2-3, Sessoms 2-3, Lee 2-4, Lundy 2-7, Cornwall 1-3, Pickett 0-4, Dread 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pickett 2, Lundy).

Turnovers: 10 (Sessoms 3, Dread 2, Lundy 2, Cornwall, Pickett, White).

Steals: 7 (Dread 3, Lee, Lundy, Pickett, Sessoms).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl255-80-00-45213
Wahl336-90-00-70112
Joh.Davis352-130-00-9324
Davison353-102-21-4139
Hepburn274-70-00-21410
Vogt151-30-03-4002
Bowman120-41-40-3011
Neath90-00-00-2000
Carlson80-10-01-1000
Jor.Davis10-10-00-0000
Totals20021-563-65-36101351

Percentages: FG .375, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Crowl 3-5, Hepburn 2-4, Davison 1-6, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Joh.Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Joh.Davis 2, Crowl, Wahl).

Turnovers: 8 (Wahl 4, Davison, Hepburn, Joh.Davis, Vogt).

Steals: 3 (Crowl, Joh.Davis, Vogt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn St.133649
Wisconsin183351

A_17,287 (17,230).

