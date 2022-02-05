|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harrar
|20
|0-2
|2-2
|4-9
|0
|1
|2
|Lundy
|30
|2-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Dread
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Johnson
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|Pickett
|37
|2-13
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Lee
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-9
|1
|2
|8
|Sessoms
|25
|5-9
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|14
|Cornwall
|23
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|White
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-57
|4-5
|6-33
|7
|14
|49
Percentages: FG .316, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Johnson 2-3, Sessoms 2-3, Lee 2-4, Lundy 2-7, Cornwall 1-3, Pickett 0-4, Dread 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pickett 2, Lundy).
Turnovers: 10 (Sessoms 3, Dread 2, Lundy 2, Cornwall, Pickett, White).
Steals: 7 (Dread 3, Lee, Lundy, Pickett, Sessoms).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|2
|13
|Wahl
|33
|6-9
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|1
|12
|Joh.Davis
|35
|2-13
|0-0
|0-9
|3
|2
|4
|Davison
|35
|3-10
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|9
|Hepburn
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Vogt
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Bowman
|12
|0-4
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Neath
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Davis
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|3-6
|5-36
|10
|13
|51
Percentages: FG .375, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Crowl 3-5, Hepburn 2-4, Davison 1-6, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Joh.Davis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Joh.Davis 2, Crowl, Wahl).
Turnovers: 8 (Wahl 4, Davison, Hepburn, Joh.Davis, Vogt).
Steals: 3 (Crowl, Joh.Davis, Vogt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Penn St.
|13
|36
|—
|49
|Wisconsin
|18
|33
|—
|51
A_17,287 (17,230).