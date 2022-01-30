FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle365-112-30-100214
Curry344-70-00-6128
Loewe351-62-20-0034
Stephens284-112-21-30211
Willis357-150-00-32417
Sutherlin221-22-21-3144
Daniels61-10-02-4002
Thompson40-00-00-0000
Totals20023-538-94-2941760

Percentages: FG .434, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Willis 3-6, Battle 2-6, Stephens 1-3, Loewe 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Willis).

Turnovers: 11 (Battle 3, Sutherlin 3, Willis 2, Curry, Daniels, Loewe).

Steals: 4 (Willis 2, Curry, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl324-62-21-42311
Wahl265-115-62-31415
Jon.Davis377-142-43-150116
Davison385-130-00-42214
Hepburn322-50-00-3125
Bowman101-43-30-0015
Carlson100-20-00-1000
Vogt80-10-01-1110
Gilmore40-10-00-0010
Neath30-00-00-0100
Totals20024-5712-157-3181566

Percentages: FG .421, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davison 4-9, Hepburn 1-1, Crowl 1-3, Bowman 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-1, Wahl 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 3, Crowl, Davison, Hepburn, Jon.Davis).

Steals: 3 (Bowman, Davison, Hepburn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota253560
Wisconsin323466

A_17,287 (17,230).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you