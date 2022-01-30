|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|36
|5-11
|2-3
|0-10
|0
|2
|14
|Curry
|34
|4-7
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|8
|Loewe
|35
|1-6
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Stephens
|28
|4-11
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Willis
|35
|7-15
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|17
|Sutherlin
|22
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Daniels
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|8-9
|4-29
|4
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Willis 3-6, Battle 2-6, Stephens 1-3, Loewe 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Willis).
Turnovers: 11 (Battle 3, Sutherlin 3, Willis 2, Curry, Daniels, Loewe).
Steals: 4 (Willis 2, Curry, Stephens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|32
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|11
|Wahl
|26
|5-11
|5-6
|2-3
|1
|4
|15
|Jon.Davis
|37
|7-14
|2-4
|3-15
|0
|1
|16
|Davison
|38
|5-13
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|14
|Hepburn
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Bowman
|10
|1-4
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Carlson
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Gilmore
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Neath
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|12-15
|7-31
|8
|15
|66
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davison 4-9, Hepburn 1-1, Crowl 1-3, Bowman 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-1, Wahl 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 3, Crowl, Davison, Hepburn, Jon.Davis).
Steals: 3 (Bowman, Davison, Hepburn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|25
|35
|—
|60
|Wisconsin
|32
|34
|—
|66
A_17,287 (17,230).