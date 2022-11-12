Louisville073616
Clemson1077731

First Quarter

CLEM_Uiagalelei 11 run (Potter kick), 10:17.

CLEM_FG Potter 19, 2:25.

Second Quarter

LOU_Evans 16 run (J.Turner kick), 14:17.

CLEM_A.Williams 4 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), :32.

Third Quarter

CLEM_Shipley 25 run (Potter kick), 10:32.

LOU_FG J.Turner 22, 5:57.

Fourth Quarter

CLEM_Mafah 39 run (Potter kick), 2:13.

LOU_B.Smith 31 pass from Domann, :00.

A_80,176.

LOUCLEM
First downs1526
Total Net Yards400439
Rushes-yards30-15045-248
Passing250191
Punt Returns3-352-23
Kickoff Returns1-180-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-1
Comp-Att-Int23-37-120-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-332-16
Punts6-47.55-41.0
Fumbles-Lost2-14-3
Penalties-Yards6-654-25
Time of Possession28:0931:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisville, Jordan 11-73, M.Turner 2-36, Evans 7-28, Cunningham 5-20, Domann 5-(minus 7). Clemson, Mafah 10-106, Shipley 19-97, Uiagalelei 15-32, Klubnik 1-13.

PASSING_Louisville, Domann 13-23-1-175, Cunningham 10-13-0-75, B.Smith 0-1-0-0. Clemson, Uiagalelei 19-27-0-185, A.Williams 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING_Louisville, T.Hudson 11-163, B.Smith 3-46, Ford 2-20, Jordan 2-10, Evans 2-2, M.Turner 2-1, Huggins-Bruce 1-8. Clemson, A.Williams 10-83, Briningstool 2-32, Ngata 2-30, D.Allen 1-14, Spector 1-11, E.Williams 1-9, D.Swinney 1-8, Uiagalelei 1-6, Shipley 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

