|Louisville
|0
|7
|3
|6
|—
|16
|Clemson
|10
|7
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
CLEM_Uiagalelei 11 run (Potter kick), 10:17.
CLEM_FG Potter 19, 2:25.
Second Quarter
LOU_Evans 16 run (J.Turner kick), 14:17.
CLEM_A.Williams 4 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), :32.
Third Quarter
CLEM_Shipley 25 run (Potter kick), 10:32.
LOU_FG J.Turner 22, 5:57.
Fourth Quarter
CLEM_Mafah 39 run (Potter kick), 2:13.
LOU_B.Smith 31 pass from Domann, :00.
A_80,176.
|LOU
|CLEM
|First downs
|15
|26
|Total Net Yards
|400
|439
|Rushes-yards
|30-150
|45-248
|Passing
|250
|191
|Punt Returns
|3-35
|2-23
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-1
|20-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|2-16
|Punts
|6-47.5
|5-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|28:09
|31:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisville, Jordan 11-73, M.Turner 2-36, Evans 7-28, Cunningham 5-20, Domann 5-(minus 7). Clemson, Mafah 10-106, Shipley 19-97, Uiagalelei 15-32, Klubnik 1-13.
PASSING_Louisville, Domann 13-23-1-175, Cunningham 10-13-0-75, B.Smith 0-1-0-0. Clemson, Uiagalelei 19-27-0-185, A.Williams 1-1-0-6.
RECEIVING_Louisville, T.Hudson 11-163, B.Smith 3-46, Ford 2-20, Jordan 2-10, Evans 2-2, M.Turner 2-1, Huggins-Bruce 1-8. Clemson, A.Williams 10-83, Briningstool 2-32, Ngata 2-30, D.Allen 1-14, Spector 1-11, E.Williams 1-9, D.Swinney 1-8, Uiagalelei 1-6, Shipley 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.