HOUSTON (12-2)
Moore 4-13 2-3 10, F.White 6-14 2-2 15, Carlton 3-7 2-3 8, Shead 5-17 4-4 14, Walker 4-10 2-2 13, Chaney 0-0 4-6 4, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-62 16-20 66.
TEMPLE (7-6)
Jourdain 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 1-3 0-0 2, Dunn 4-9 4-6 14, J.White 1-5 4-6 7, Williams 3-7 2-4 9, Hicks 3-8 0-0 9, Tolbert 1-2 1-2 3, Miller 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 20-51 11-18 61.
Halftime_Houston 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Houston 4-22 (Walker 3-6, F.White 1-6, Moore 0-4, Shead 0-6), Temple 10-27 (Hicks 3-8, Jourdain 2-4, Dunn 2-5, Miller 1-2, J.White 1-4, Williams 1-4). Fouled Out_Chaney, Jourdain, J.White. Rebounds_Houston 35 (F.White 14), Temple 25 (J.White 7). Assists_Houston 11 (Shead 6), Temple 14 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Houston 14, Temple 22. A_3,229 (10,206).