QUINNIPIAC (2-2)
Haywood 2-10 2-2 6, Morris 8-15 0-0 16, Caverly 1-4 4-6 6, Douglas 1-2 0-0 3, Grisdale 4-6 0-0 10, Baskerville 1-2 3-3 5, O'Donnell 1-2 0-0 2, Helms 1-4 0-0 3, Caso 1-3 2-2 4, LaBarge 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-48 11-13 55
INDIANA (5-0)
Holmes 8-9 6-7 22, Berger 6-11 1-2 13, Garzon 5-9 0-0 14, Moore-McNeil 1-4 2-2 5, Scalia 3-8 0-0 6, Geary 5-6 1-2 11, Meister 1-2 2-2 4, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 1-1 2-2 4, Parrish 1-7 1-2 4, Peterson 2-5 0-0 5, Zaric 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 35-66 15-19 92
|Quinnipiac
|12
|14
|11
|18
|—
|55
|Indiana
|27
|22
|20
|23
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 4-11 (Haywood 0-3, Morris 0-1, Caverly 0-1, Douglas 1-2, Grisdale 2-3, Helms 1-1), Indiana 7-22 (Berger 0-2, Garzon 4-5, Moore-McNeil 1-4, Scalia 0-3, Geary 0-1, Parrish 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Zaric 0-1). Assists_Quinnipiac 14 (Morris 5), Indiana 24 (Berger 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 27 (Baskerville 7), Indiana 32 (Holmes 7). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 19, Indiana 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,912.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.