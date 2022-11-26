|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guerrier
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|5
|8
|Dante
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Ware
|33
|7-17
|1-2
|4-9
|0
|0
|17
|Richardson
|40
|10-21
|4-5
|1-5
|8
|2
|28
|Soares
|37
|4-9
|1-1
|1-6
|0
|4
|10
|Reichle
|20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Wur
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Bittle
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Cooper
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Parris
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|6-8
|10-32
|13
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Richardson 4-10, Guerrier 2-3, Ware 2-9, Soares 1-3, Wur 1-4, Parris 0-1, Bittle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bittle, Ware).
Turnovers: 10 (Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Soares 2, Ware 2, Dante, Reichle).
Steals: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hauser
|38
|7-11
|0-0
|4-10
|3
|4
|18
|Sissoko
|20
|2-3
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|6
|Brooks
|34
|6-16
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|15
|Hoggard
|28
|2-7
|5-6
|0-3
|3
|2
|9
|Walker
|36
|6-14
|4-4
|0-2
|8
|1
|18
|Holloman
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Kohler
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|C.Cooper
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Whitens
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|11-12
|10-32
|20
|12
|74
Percentages: FG .443, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Hauser 4-8, Brooks 3-11, Walker 2-5, Hoggard 0-2, Holloman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Holloman).
Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Brooks, Hauser, Holloman, Walker).
Steals: 2 (Brooks, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon
|30
|40
|—
|70
|Michigan St.
|33
|41
|—
|74
A_3,603 (12,888).
