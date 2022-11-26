FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier213-50-00-5358
Dante72-30-01-1004
Ware337-171-24-90017
Richardson4010-214-51-58228
Soares374-91-11-60410
Reichle200-00-00-0130
Wur201-40-00-1123
Bittle160-20-02-4010
J.Cooper30-10-00-0000
Parris30-10-01-1000
Totals20027-636-810-32131770

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Richardson 4-10, Guerrier 2-3, Ware 2-9, Soares 1-3, Wur 1-4, Parris 0-1, Bittle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bittle, Ware).

Turnovers: 10 (Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Soares 2, Ware 2, Dante, Reichle).

Steals: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MICHIGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hauser387-110-04-103418
Sissoko202-32-23-5036
Brooks346-160-00-33115
Hoggard282-75-60-3329
Walker366-144-40-28118
Holloman180-30-00-2200
Kohler163-60-01-3116
C.Cooper61-10-01-1002
Whitens40-00-01-3000
Totals20027-6111-1210-32201274

Percentages: FG .443, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Hauser 4-8, Brooks 3-11, Walker 2-5, Hoggard 0-2, Holloman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Holloman).

Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Brooks, Hauser, Holloman, Walker).

Steals: 2 (Brooks, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon304070
Michigan St.334174

A_3,603 (12,888).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you