|Cent. Michigan
|7
|8
|7
|22
|—
|44
|Oklahoma St.
|16
|28
|7
|7
|—
|58
First Quarter
OKST_J.Richardson 45 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 10:09.
CMU_C.Carriere 15 pass from Da.Richardson (Meeder kick), 7:05.
OKST_safety, :55.
OKST_Sanders 17 run (T.Brown kick), :00.
Second Quarter
OKST_B.Johnson 13 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 11:32.
OKST_Nixon 17 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 7:14.
OKST_Sanders 23 run (T.Brown kick), 4:32.
CMU_Nichols 4 run (McGaughy pass from Da.Richardson), :43.
OKST_Do.Richardson 1 run (T.Brown kick), :11.
Third Quarter
OKST_Br.Green 7 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 14:23.
CMU_McGaughy 1 pass from Da.Richardson (Meeder kick), 11:14.
Fourth Quarter
CMU_M.Bailey 18 pass from Da.Richardson (pass failed), 12:31.
OKST_Middleton 1 run (T.Brown kick), 9:17.
CMU_Nichols 15 run (C.Carriere pass from Da.Richardson), 6:50.
CMU_McGaughy 54 pass from Da.Richardson (J.Wilson pass from Da.Richardson), 3:31.
A_53,808.
|CMU
|OKST
|First downs
|31
|28
|Total Net Yards
|546
|531
|Rushes-yards
|39-122
|32-125
|Passing
|424
|406
|Punt Returns
|2--5
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|4-85
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-49-1
|28-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-7
|Punts
|5-39.4
|8-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-68
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|36:08
|23:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Nichols 26-72, M.Bailey 9-51, Richardson 4-(minus 1). Oklahoma St., D.Richardson 9-61, Sanders 11-57, Nixon 5-6, Gundy 1-5, Middleton 1-1, Gordon 2-(minus 1), (Team) 3-(minus 4).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Richardson 36-49-1-424. Oklahoma St., Sanders 28-41-0-406.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, McGaughy 6-126, J.Wilson 6-64, Nichols 6-26, C.Carriere 5-75, Dixon 5-53, Hogan 3-31, M.Bailey 3-28, Conley 1-11, Young 1-10. Oklahoma St., B.Johnson 6-133, Bre.Presley 5-83, J.Richardson 4-73, Br.Green 3-34, Nixon 2-25, Owens 2-18, Gordon 2-16, Schultz 1-13, Bra.Presley 1-8, D.Richardson 1-8, Cassity 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cent. Michigan, Meeder 50.
