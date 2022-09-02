Cent. Michigan7872244
Oklahoma St.16287758

First Quarter

OKST_J.Richardson 45 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 10:09.

CMU_C.Carriere 15 pass from Da.Richardson (Meeder kick), 7:05.

OKST_safety, :55.

OKST_Sanders 17 run (T.Brown kick), :00.

Second Quarter

OKST_B.Johnson 13 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 11:32.

OKST_Nixon 17 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 7:14.

OKST_Sanders 23 run (T.Brown kick), 4:32.

CMU_Nichols 4 run (McGaughy pass from Da.Richardson), :43.

OKST_Do.Richardson 1 run (T.Brown kick), :11.

Third Quarter

OKST_Br.Green 7 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 14:23.

CMU_McGaughy 1 pass from Da.Richardson (Meeder kick), 11:14.

Fourth Quarter

CMU_M.Bailey 18 pass from Da.Richardson (pass failed), 12:31.

OKST_Middleton 1 run (T.Brown kick), 9:17.

CMU_Nichols 15 run (C.Carriere pass from Da.Richardson), 6:50.

CMU_McGaughy 54 pass from Da.Richardson (J.Wilson pass from Da.Richardson), 3:31.

A_53,808.

CMUOKST
First downs3128
Total Net Yards546531
Rushes-yards39-12232-125
Passing424406
Punt Returns2--52-11
Kickoff Returns3-584-85
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int36-49-128-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-7
Punts5-39.48-38.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards7-685-45
Time of Possession36:0823:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Nichols 26-72, M.Bailey 9-51, Richardson 4-(minus 1). Oklahoma St., D.Richardson 9-61, Sanders 11-57, Nixon 5-6, Gundy 1-5, Middleton 1-1, Gordon 2-(minus 1), (Team) 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Richardson 36-49-1-424. Oklahoma St., Sanders 28-41-0-406.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, McGaughy 6-126, J.Wilson 6-64, Nichols 6-26, C.Carriere 5-75, Dixon 5-53, Hogan 3-31, M.Bailey 3-28, Conley 1-11, Young 1-10. Oklahoma St., B.Johnson 6-133, Bre.Presley 5-83, J.Richardson 4-73, Br.Green 3-34, Nixon 2-25, Owens 2-18, Gordon 2-16, Schultz 1-13, Bra.Presley 1-8, D.Richardson 1-8, Cassity 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cent. Michigan, Meeder 50.

