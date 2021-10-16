Oklahoma St.31031632
Texas1077024

First Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Dicker kick), 10:08.

OKST_FG T.Brown 21, 3:41.

TEX_FG Dicker 28, :58.

Second Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 13 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 8:36.

OKST_Taylor 85 interception return (T.Brown kick), 5:13.

OKST_FG T.Brown 39, :08.

Third Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 38 run (Dicker kick), 11:43.

OKST_FG T.Brown 21, 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

OKST_Presley 7 pass from S.Sanders (pass failed), 10:16.

OKST_FG T.Brown 29, 4:37.

OKST_S.Sanders 10 run (T.Brown kick), 2:18.

A_99,916.

OKSTTEX
First downs2516
Total Net Yards398317
Rushes-yards49-22033-138
Passing178179
Punt Returns2-52-1
Kickoff Returns2-543-71
Interceptions Ret.2-981-0
Comp-Att-Int19-33-115-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-73-17
Punts6-42.57-51.714
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-659-80
Time of Possession33:4326:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oklahoma St., Warren 33-193, Sanders 10-20, Presley 1-17, D.Richardson 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 10). Texas, B.Robinson 21-135, R.Johnson 2-6, K.Robinson 1-1, C.Thompson 9-(minus 4).

PASSING_Oklahoma St., Sanders 19-32-1-178, Presley 0-1-0-0. Texas, C.Thompson 15-27-2-179.

RECEIVING_Oklahoma St., T.Martin 6-48, Owens 4-27, Presley 3-30, Cassity 2-32, Warren 2-0, D.Richardson 1-24, Bl.Green 1-17. Texas, Worthy 5-28, B.Robinson 3-38, Moore 3-23, Washington 2-60, K.Robinson 1-25, R.Johnson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you