|Oklahoma St.
|3
|10
|3
|16
|—
|32
|Texas
|10
|7
|7
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Dicker kick), 10:08.
OKST_FG T.Brown 21, 3:41.
TEX_FG Dicker 28, :58.
Second Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 13 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 8:36.
OKST_Taylor 85 interception return (T.Brown kick), 5:13.
OKST_FG T.Brown 39, :08.
Third Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 38 run (Dicker kick), 11:43.
OKST_FG T.Brown 21, 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
OKST_Presley 7 pass from S.Sanders (pass failed), 10:16.
OKST_FG T.Brown 29, 4:37.
OKST_S.Sanders 10 run (T.Brown kick), 2:18.
A_99,916.
|OKST
|TEX
|First downs
|25
|16
|Total Net Yards
|398
|317
|Rushes-yards
|49-220
|33-138
|Passing
|178
|179
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|3-71
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-98
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-33-1
|15-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-17
|Punts
|6-42.5
|7-51.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|9-80
|Time of Possession
|33:43
|26:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oklahoma St., Warren 33-193, Sanders 10-20, Presley 1-17, D.Richardson 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 10). Texas, B.Robinson 21-135, R.Johnson 2-6, K.Robinson 1-1, C.Thompson 9-(minus 4).
PASSING_Oklahoma St., Sanders 19-32-1-178, Presley 0-1-0-0. Texas, C.Thompson 15-27-2-179.
RECEIVING_Oklahoma St., T.Martin 6-48, Owens 4-27, Presley 3-30, Cassity 2-32, Warren 2-0, D.Richardson 1-24, Bl.Green 1-17. Texas, Worthy 5-28, B.Robinson 3-38, Moore 3-23, Washington 2-60, K.Robinson 1-25, R.Johnson 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.