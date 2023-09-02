Virginia037313
Tennessee714141449

First Quarter

TENN_Sampson 9 pass from Milton (C.Campbell kick), 12:05.

Second Quarter

TENN_Sampson 3 run (C.Campbell kick), 4:41.

UVA_FG Bettridge 30, 1:42.

TENN_Milton 1 run (C.Campbell kick), :06.

Third Quarter

TENN_Milton 1 run (C.Campbell kick), 10:52.

TENN_Sampson 2 run (C.Campbell kick), 7:23.

UVA_P.Jones 17 run (Bettridge kick), 3:05.

Fourth Quarter

TENN_Warren 11 pass from Milton (C.Campbell kick), 13:36.

TENN_Sampson 3 run (C.Campbell kick), 11:06.

UVA_FG Bettridge 40, :39.

UVATENN
First downs1229
Total Net Yards202499
Rushes-yards40-9652-287
Passing106212
Punt Returns0-03-105
Kickoff Returns1-211-34
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int11-24-023-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-221-7
Punts9-44.1115-35.8
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards2-104-35
Time of Possession32:1227:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Virginia, P.Jones 7-39, Pace 7-39, Foston 3-18, Colandrea 2-17, Griese 6-15, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Hollins 4-(minus 7), Muskett 10-(minus 23). Tennessee, J.Wright 12-115, Small 13-67, Sampson 13-52, Milton 9-33, Iamaleava 1-8, Keith 2-8, Seldon 2-4.

PASSING_Virginia, Muskett 9-17-0-94, Colandrea 2-7-0-12. Tennessee, Milton 21-30-0-201, Iamaleava 2-3-0-11.

RECEIVING_Virginia, Fields 4-63, Washington 4-29, Harrison 1-11, Hollins 1-2, Foston 1-1. Tennessee, White 6-45, Keyton 3-66, Small 3-13, McCoy 2-21, Thornton 2-12, Webb 2-11, J.Wright 2-8, Castles 1-16, Warren 1-11, Sampson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Virginia, Bettridge 28.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you