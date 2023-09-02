|Virginia
|0
|3
|7
|3
|—
|13
|Tennessee
|7
|14
|14
|14
|—
|49
First Quarter
TENN_Sampson 9 pass from Milton (C.Campbell kick), 12:05.
Second Quarter
TENN_Sampson 3 run (C.Campbell kick), 4:41.
UVA_FG Bettridge 30, 1:42.
TENN_Milton 1 run (C.Campbell kick), :06.
Third Quarter
TENN_Milton 1 run (C.Campbell kick), 10:52.
TENN_Sampson 2 run (C.Campbell kick), 7:23.
UVA_P.Jones 17 run (Bettridge kick), 3:05.
Fourth Quarter
TENN_Warren 11 pass from Milton (C.Campbell kick), 13:36.
TENN_Sampson 3 run (C.Campbell kick), 11:06.
UVA_FG Bettridge 40, :39.
|UVA
|TENN
|First downs
|12
|29
|Total Net Yards
|202
|499
|Rushes-yards
|40-96
|52-287
|Passing
|106
|212
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-105
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|1-34
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-24-0
|23-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-22
|1-7
|Punts
|9-44.111
|5-35.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|32:12
|27:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Virginia, P.Jones 7-39, Pace 7-39, Foston 3-18, Colandrea 2-17, Griese 6-15, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Hollins 4-(minus 7), Muskett 10-(minus 23). Tennessee, J.Wright 12-115, Small 13-67, Sampson 13-52, Milton 9-33, Iamaleava 1-8, Keith 2-8, Seldon 2-4.
PASSING_Virginia, Muskett 9-17-0-94, Colandrea 2-7-0-12. Tennessee, Milton 21-30-0-201, Iamaleava 2-3-0-11.
RECEIVING_Virginia, Fields 4-63, Washington 4-29, Harrison 1-11, Hollins 1-2, Foston 1-1. Tennessee, White 6-45, Keyton 3-66, Small 3-13, McCoy 2-21, Thornton 2-12, Webb 2-11, J.Wright 2-8, Castles 1-16, Warren 1-11, Sampson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Virginia, Bettridge 28.
