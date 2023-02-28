ARKANSAS (19-11)
Makhi.Mitchell 0-2 2-2 2, Black 6-9 0-2 13, Davis 5-12 0-0 13, Smith 3-13 5-6 12, Walsh 0-4 1-2 1, Council 3-7 3-6 11, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 2-2 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Pinion 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-49 13-22 57.
TENNESSEE (22-8)
Aidoo 4-6 0-0 8, Nkamhoua 7-12 2-2 16, Mashack 1-6 4-6 6, Vescovi 5-11 1-2 14, Zeigler 1-1 0-0 2, James 3-8 4-5 11, Phillips 1-3 5-7 7, Awaka 3-5 1-3 7, Plavsic 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-54 17-25 75.
Halftime_Tennessee 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 8-22 (Davis 3-7, Council 2-4, Black 1-2, Pinion 1-2, Smith 1-6, Walsh 0-1), Tennessee 4-16 (Vescovi 3-7, James 1-3, Mashack 0-1, Phillips 0-2, Nkamhoua 0-3). Fouled Out_Makhe.Mitchell. Rebounds_Arkansas 25 (Davis 6), Tennessee 33 (Awaka 8). Assists_Arkansas 8 (Davis, Smith 2), Tennessee 18 (Mashack, Vescovi 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas 21, Tennessee 16. A_18,324 (21,678).
