TEXAS (23-8)
Gaston 7-13 2-2 16, Faye 3-5 2-3 8, Gonzales 5-14 8-9 21, Harmon 2-10 0-0 4, Holle 4-9 1-1 10, Jones 7-9 3-3 17, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-1 0-0 0, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 16-18 80
KANSAS ST. (16-15)
Shematsi 4-10 0-0 11, Ebert 1-2 4-4 7, Jaelyn Glenn 3-5 2-2 9, Gregory 1-4 1-2 3, Sundell 3-8 6-8 12, Maupin 1-2 1-2 3, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Dallinger 1-1 0-0 3, Brylee Glenn 0-4 2-2 2, Greer 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 15-39 16-20 52
|Texas
|20
|19
|16
|25
|—
|80
|Kansas St.
|9
|5
|14
|24
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_Texas 4-10 (Gonzales 3-6, Harmon 0-1, Holle 1-3), Kansas St. 6-14 (Shematsi 3-6, Ebert 1-1, J.Glenn 1-2, Gregory 0-2, Sundell 0-1, Dallinger 1-1, B.Glenn 0-1). Assists_Texas 25 (Harmon 12), Kansas St. 11 (Sundell 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 36 (Gaston 9), Kansas St. 21 (Greer 6). Total Fouls_Texas 16, Kansas St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,877.
