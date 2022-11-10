FGFTReb
HOUSTON CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hofman151-20-02-5022
Maring212-80-03-5034
Bazil320-120-00-0340
Klanjscek291-60-01-3113
Long231-80-00-1012
King211-60-20-1322
Moore193-70-02-3028
Achara151-20-11-5032
Thompson150-31-20-2121
Proctor82-40-13-5004
Arnold21-20-00-0003
Totals20013-601-612-3082031

Percentages: FG .217, FT .167.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Moore 2-4, Arnold 1-2, Klanjscek 1-4, Proctor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, King 0-3, Bazil 0-4, Long 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore 2).

Turnovers: 20 (Bazil 6, Long 4, Achara 3, Moore 3, King 2, Maring, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Bazil 2, Long, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: Maring, 12:16 second.

FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen184-92-45-101210
Disu184-60-01-3038
Mitchell185-50-48-120010
Carr225-91-20-22211
Hunter234-102-21-73010
Morris225-110-20-53310
Cunningham192-50-02-5324
Rice173-54-50-23011
Bishop140-00-02-3000
Anamekwe131-30-02-2012
Perryman111-40-00-2003
Bott51-10-00-1003
Totals20035-689-1921-54151382

Percentages: FG .515, FT .474.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Bott 1-1, Rice 1-3, Perryman 1-4, Cunningham 0-2, Carr 0-3, Hunter 0-4, Morris 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bishop 2, Disu 2, Allen, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 14 (Allen 3, Morris 3, Carr 2, Rice 2, Anamekwe, Disu, Hunter, Mitchell).

Steals: 12 (Carr 4, Cunningham 3, Anamekwe, Disu, Morris, Perryman, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston Christian121931
Texas394382

A_10,763 (15,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you