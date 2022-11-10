|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hofman
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Maring
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|3
|4
|Bazil
|32
|0-12
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|4
|0
|Klanjscek
|29
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Long
|23
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|King
|21
|1-6
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|2
|Moore
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|8
|Achara
|15
|1-2
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Thompson
|15
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|1
|Proctor
|8
|2-4
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|0
|4
|Arnold
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|13-60
|1-6
|12-30
|8
|20
|31
Percentages: FG .217, FT .167.
3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Moore 2-4, Arnold 1-2, Klanjscek 1-4, Proctor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, King 0-3, Bazil 0-4, Long 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore 2).
Turnovers: 20 (Bazil 6, Long 4, Achara 3, Moore 3, King 2, Maring, Thompson).
Steals: 4 (Bazil 2, Long, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: Maring, 12:16 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|18
|4-9
|2-4
|5-10
|1
|2
|10
|Disu
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Mitchell
|18
|5-5
|0-4
|8-12
|0
|0
|10
|Carr
|22
|5-9
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Hunter
|23
|4-10
|2-2
|1-7
|3
|0
|10
|Morris
|22
|5-11
|0-2
|0-5
|3
|3
|10
|Cunningham
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|2
|4
|Rice
|17
|3-5
|4-5
|0-2
|3
|0
|11
|Bishop
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Anamekwe
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Perryman
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Bott
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|35-68
|9-19
|21-54
|15
|13
|82
Percentages: FG .515, FT .474.
3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Bott 1-1, Rice 1-3, Perryman 1-4, Cunningham 0-2, Carr 0-3, Hunter 0-4, Morris 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bishop 2, Disu 2, Allen, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 14 (Allen 3, Morris 3, Carr 2, Rice 2, Anamekwe, Disu, Hunter, Mitchell).
Steals: 12 (Carr 4, Cunningham 3, Anamekwe, Disu, Morris, Perryman, Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston Christian
|12
|19
|—
|31
|Texas
|39
|43
|—
|82
A_10,763 (15,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.