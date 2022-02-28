|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Massoud
|35
|2-5
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|8
|McGuirl
|40
|7-15
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|4
|18
|Miguel
|37
|4-9
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Pack
|38
|5-14
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|13
|Smith
|38
|2-5
|6-6
|0-6
|1
|2
|11
|Kasubke
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Bradford
|5
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|16-20
|5-21
|7
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .420, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (McGuirl 3-8, Pack 3-8, Massoud 2-4, Smith 1-1, Miguel 1-3, Kasubke 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Massoud).
Turnovers: 11 (Miguel 3, Massoud 2, McGuirl 2, Pack 2, Smith 2).
Steals: 8 (Massoud 4, McGuirl, Miguel, Pack, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Obanor
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Santos-Silva
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|28
|7-12
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|3
|19
|Arms
|35
|2-9
|6-6
|1-2
|6
|0
|10
|Warren
|30
|9-11
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|23
|Allen
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|2
|6
|Shannon
|18
|1-2
|3-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|5
|Wilson
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Nadolny
|16
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Agbo
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|17-21
|8-34
|13
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .491, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Warren 2-4, Obanor 1-1, Williams 1-3, Agbo 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Nadolny 0-2, Arms 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 3, Arms, Santos-Silva, Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Warren 4, Nadolny 3, Arms, Obanor, Shannon, Wilson).
Steals: 7 (Warren 4, Arms 2, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas St.
|31
|37
|—
|68
|Texas Tech
|39
|34
|—
|73
A_15,098 (15,098).