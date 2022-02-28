FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Massoud352-52-30-3038
McGuirl407-151-32-52418
Miguel374-95-60-21214
Pack385-140-01-33213
Smith382-56-60-61211
Kasubke71-20-01-1022
Bradford50-02-21-1032
Totals20021-5016-205-2171868

Percentages: FG .420, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (McGuirl 3-8, Pack 3-8, Massoud 2-4, Smith 1-1, Miguel 1-3, Kasubke 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Massoud).

Turnovers: 11 (Miguel 3, Massoud 2, McGuirl 2, Pack 2, Smith 2).

Steals: 8 (Massoud 4, McGuirl, Miguel, Pack, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Obanor191-20-01-4013
Santos-Silva140-40-01-4020
Williams287-124-50-41319
Arms352-96-61-26010
Warren309-113-42-41323
Allen193-40-03-8026
Shannon181-23-50-4215
Wilson181-40-00-2212
Nadolny162-41-10-2115
Agbo30-10-00-0000
Totals20026-5317-218-34131473

Percentages: FG .491, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Warren 2-4, Obanor 1-1, Williams 1-3, Agbo 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Nadolny 0-2, Arms 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 3, Arms, Santos-Silva, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Warren 4, Nadolny 3, Arms, Obanor, Shannon, Wilson).

Steals: 7 (Warren 4, Arms 2, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.313768
Texas Tech393473

A_15,098 (15,098).

