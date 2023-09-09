|Utah
|0
|3
|3
|14
|—
|20
|Baylor
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
Second Quarter
BAY_FG Hankins 34, 13:03.
UTAH_FG Becker 31, 9:04.
BAY_Robertson 4 run (Hankins kick), 3:23.
Third Quarter
BAY_FG Hankins 24, 11:00.
UTAH_FG Becker 46, 4:05.
Fourth Quarter
UTAH_N.Johnson 7 run (Becker kick), 1:59.
UTAH_Glover 11 run (Becker kick), :17.
|UTAH
|BAY
|First downs
|20
|14
|Total Net Yards
|377
|339
|Rushes-yards
|47-224
|29-121
|Passing
|153
|218
|Punt Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|3-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-7
|1-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-26-1
|12-28-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-8
|0-0
|Punts
|4-45.5
|4-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-59
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|36:17
|23:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah, Jackson 19-129, Glover 7-40, N.Johnson 11-32, Barnes 8-21, Vincent 1-4, Pittman 1-(minus 2). Baylor, Richardson 14-77, Reese 7-21, Robertson 5-19, Pendergrass 1-2, Burton 2-2.
PASSING_Utah, N.Johnson 6-7-0-82, Barnes 6-19-1-71. Baylor, Robertson 12-28-2-218.
RECEIVING_Utah, Matthews 4-48, Parks 3-33, Vele 2-37, Suguturaga 1-13, Jackson 1-11, Pittman 1-11. Baylor, Presley 4-72, K.Jackson 2-69, Reese 2-16, Richardson 2-15, Dabney 1-35, Burton 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baylor, Hankins 44.
