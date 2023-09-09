Utah0331420
Baylor0103013

Second Quarter

BAY_FG Hankins 34, 13:03.

UTAH_FG Becker 31, 9:04.

BAY_Robertson 4 run (Hankins kick), 3:23.

Third Quarter

BAY_FG Hankins 24, 11:00.

UTAH_FG Becker 46, 4:05.

Fourth Quarter

UTAH_N.Johnson 7 run (Becker kick), 1:59.

UTAH_Glover 11 run (Becker kick), :17.

UTAHBAY
First downs2014
Total Net Yards377339
Rushes-yards47-22429-121
Passing153218
Punt Returns2-280-0
Kickoff Returns1-243-52
Interceptions Ret.2-71-3
Comp-Att-Int12-26-112-28-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-80-0
Punts4-45.54-46.5
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-595-35
Time of Possession36:1723:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah, Jackson 19-129, Glover 7-40, N.Johnson 11-32, Barnes 8-21, Vincent 1-4, Pittman 1-(minus 2). Baylor, Richardson 14-77, Reese 7-21, Robertson 5-19, Pendergrass 1-2, Burton 2-2.

PASSING_Utah, N.Johnson 6-7-0-82, Barnes 6-19-1-71. Baylor, Robertson 12-28-2-218.

RECEIVING_Utah, Matthews 4-48, Parks 3-33, Vele 2-37, Suguturaga 1-13, Jackson 1-11, Pittman 1-11. Baylor, Presley 4-72, K.Jackson 2-69, Reese 2-16, Richardson 2-15, Dabney 1-35, Burton 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baylor, Hankins 44.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

