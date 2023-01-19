VIRGINIA TECH (15-3)
Soule 5-10 2-2 12, Kitley 6-9 1-2 13, Amoore 7-17 2-2 21, King 1-7 0-0 3, Traylor 3-7 6-7 13, Gregg 1-1 0-0 2, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Owusu 2-8 0-0 5, Totals 25-59 11-13 69
PITTSBURGH (7-11)
Brown 4-6 9-10 17, Johnson 5-7 1-2 13, Strickland 3-9 0-0 7, King 4-10 1-1 9, Washenitz 2-5 0-0 4, Ezeja 1-3 3-4 5, Hutcherson 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 2-2 4, Hayford 1-2 1-1 3, Malcolm 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 17-20 62
|Virginia Tech
|17
|17
|23
|12
|—
|69
|Pittsburgh
|13
|19
|18
|12
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 8-28 (Soule 0-1, Amoore 5-11, King 1-7, Traylor 1-5, Owusu 1-4), Pittsburgh 3-11 (Johnson 2-4, Strickland 1-4, Washenitz 0-1, Hutcherson 0-1, Malcolm 0-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 14 (Traylor 5), Pittsburgh 6 (Hayford 2, Washenitz 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 36 (Kitley 13), Pittsburgh 30 (Brown 8). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, Pittsburgh 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_356.
