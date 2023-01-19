|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (15-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soule
|31
|5-10
|2-2
|8-11
|0
|4
|12
|Kitley
|39
|6-9
|1-2
|2-13
|1
|2
|13
|Amoore
|38
|7-17
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|21
|King
|29
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Traylor
|28
|3-7
|6-7
|0-1
|5
|1
|13
|Gregg
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Geiman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Owusu
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|11-13
|13-36
|14
|17
|69
Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Amoore 5-11, King 1-7, Traylor 1-5, Owusu 1-4, Soule 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kitley 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Soule 3, Amoore 2, Gregg 2, Team 2, King 1)
Steals: 4 (Amoore 2, Kitley 1, King 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (7-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|34
|4-6
|9-10
|1-8
|1
|2
|17
|Johnson
|33
|5-7
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|13
|Strickland
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|King
|19
|4-10
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Washenitz
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|4
|Ezeja
|13
|1-3
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|5
|Hutcherson
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|13
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Hayford
|13
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Malcolm
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|17-20
|8-30
|6
|15
|62
Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Johnson 2-4, Strickland 1-4, Washenitz 0-1, Hutcherson 0-1, Malcolm 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Hutcherson 3, King 1, Ezeja 1, Harris 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Washenitz 3, Johnson 2, King 2, Hutcherson 2, Harris 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (King 3, Washenitz 1, Harris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Virginia Tech
|17
|17
|23
|12
|—
|69
|Pittsburgh
|13
|19
|18
|12
|—
|62
A_356
Officials_Krystle Appellaniz, Mark Resch, Bruce Morris
