FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule315-102-28-110412
Kitley396-91-22-131213
Amoore387-172-20-13321
King291-70-00-2123
Traylor283-76-70-15113
Gregg111-10-01-4132
Geiman30-00-00-0100
Owusu212-80-00-1225
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20025-5911-1313-36141769

Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Amoore 5-11, King 1-7, Traylor 1-5, Owusu 1-4, Soule 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kitley 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Soule 3, Amoore 2, Gregg 2, Team 2, King 1)

Steals: 4 (Amoore 2, Kitley 1, King 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (7-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown344-69-101-81217
Johnson335-71-20-41113
Strickland313-90-00-3017
King194-101-12-4029
Washenitz272-50-01-1224
Ezeja131-33-42-3045
Hutcherson140-50-00-2010
Harris131-32-21-1004
Hayford131-21-10-1223
Malcolm30-10-00-0000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20021-5117-208-3061562

Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Johnson 2-4, Strickland 1-4, Washenitz 0-1, Hutcherson 0-1, Malcolm 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Hutcherson 3, King 1, Ezeja 1, Harris 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Washenitz 3, Johnson 2, King 2, Hutcherson 2, Harris 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (King 3, Washenitz 1, Harris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech1717231269
Pittsburgh1319181262

A_356

Officials_Krystle Appellaniz, Mark Resch, Bruce Morris

