|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soule
|20
|2-4
|5-6
|0-5
|2
|5
|9
|Kitley
|31
|8-11
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|4
|16
|Amoore
|38
|4-11
|0-1
|0-4
|5
|2
|9
|King
|29
|2-4
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|7
|Traylor
|32
|9-15
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|25
|Gregg
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|1
|2
|Geiman
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Owusu
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|12-15
|5-32
|19
|16
|72
Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1)
Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA (14-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brunelle
|19
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|3
|4
|Taylor
|28
|9-16
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|22
|Dale
|31
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|6
|Valladay
|32
|3-8
|3-3
|2-6
|4
|3
|9
|Vaughn
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|27
|7-15
|1-1
|3-4
|0
|1
|15
|Lawson
|20
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|2
|Miller
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Pauley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|21
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|12-13
|8-29
|16
|17
|60
Percentages: FG 40.351, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Dale 2-5, Brunelle 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Lawson 0-1, Smith 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 3, Lawson 3, Valladay 3, Taylor 2, Miller 1, Pauley 1)
Steals: 8 (Valladay 4, Clarkson 1, Dale 1, Lawson 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Virginia Tech
|26
|11
|11
|24
|—
|72
|Virginia
|13
|18
|10
|19
|—
|60
A_5,103
Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Saif Esho, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens
