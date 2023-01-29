FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule202-45-60-5259
Kitley318-110-01-71416
Amoore384-110-10-4529
King292-41-21-1127
Traylor329-154-40-12025
Gregg271-20-00-5612
Geiman40-00-00-0010
Owusu191-42-21-2214
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20027-5112-155-32191672

Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1)

Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA (14-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brunelle191-22-20-0534
Taylor289-164-51-31322
Dale312-50-00-4106
Valladay323-83-32-6439
Vaughn130-20-00-1210
Clarkson277-151-13-40115
Lawson200-12-21-3242
Miller80-00-00-2120
Pauley10-00-00-0000
Smith211-80-00-4002
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20023-5712-138-29161760

Percentages: FG 40.351, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Dale 2-5, Brunelle 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Lawson 0-1, Smith 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 3, Lawson 3, Valladay 3, Taylor 2, Miller 1, Pauley 1)

Steals: 8 (Valladay 4, Clarkson 1, Dale 1, Lawson 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech2611112472
Virginia1318101960

A_5,103

Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Saif Esho, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you