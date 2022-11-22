BRADLEY (3-2)
Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Leons 3-6 4-4 11, Deen 6-15 0-0 15, Hickman 6-12 0-0 15, Tahvanainen 3-10 0-0 7, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Weathers 1-4 2-5 4, Biliew 1-1 2-4 4, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Hardtke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-13 64.
AUBURN (5-0)
Broome 5-8 4-5 14, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 4-6 1-2 11, Green 5-9 2-3 14, Jasper 1-1 0-0 3, Cardwell 3-4 0-0 6, Flanigan 3-7 4-4 12, Traore 2-5 1-2 5, Johnson 5-9 2-3 13, Westry 2-4 1-1 5, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0, Akingbola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 15-20 85.
Halftime_Auburn 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 8-24 (Hickman 3-5, Deen 3-9, Leons 1-2, Tahvanainen 1-8), Auburn 8-17 (Flanigan 2-3, Williams 2-3, Green 2-4, Jasper 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Broome 0-1, Moore 0-1, Traore 0-1, Westry 0-1). Fouled Out_Linke. Rebounds_Bradley 22 (Tahvanainen 5), Auburn 31 (Broome 9). Assists_Bradley 14 (Deen, Weathers 4), Auburn 18 (Green 6). Total Fouls_Bradley 18, Auburn 19.
