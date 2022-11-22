FGFTReb
BRADLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hannah242-50-01-3044
Leons323-64-41-30011
Deen306-150-01-14315
Hickman286-120-00-13215
Tahvanainen303-100-02-5127
Linke170-00-00-3150
Weathers161-42-51-2414
Biliew111-12-40-2114
Davis112-20-00-1004
Hardtke20-10-01-1000
Totals20024-568-137-22141864

Percentages: FG .429, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hickman 3-5, Deen 3-9, Leons 1-2, Tahvanainen 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Leons).

Turnovers: 13 (Deen 3, Hickman 3, Hannah 2, Linke 2, Weathers 2, Tahvanainen).

Steals: 6 (Deen 2, Weathers 2, Hannah, Leons).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome175-84-52-92214
Moore171-20-00-0132
Williams194-61-21-43311
Green245-92-30-36114
Jasper161-10-00-0013
Cardwell213-40-03-8316
Flanigan213-74-41-31112
Traore212-51-20-2105
Johnson205-92-30-20213
Westry172-41-10-0135
Donaldson60-00-00-0020
Akingbola20-00-00-0000
Totals20031-5515-207-31181985

Percentages: FG .564, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Flanigan 2-3, Williams 2-3, Green 2-4, Jasper 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Broome 0-1, Moore 0-1, Traore 0-1, Westry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Broome, Flanigan).

Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Flanigan 3, Johnson 2, Broome, Donaldson, Jasper, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Green 3, Westry 2, Broome, Flanigan, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bradley323264
Auburn454085

