|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hannah
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|Leons
|32
|3-6
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|11
|Deen
|30
|6-15
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|3
|15
|Hickman
|28
|6-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|15
|Tahvanainen
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Linke
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|5
|0
|Weathers
|16
|1-4
|2-5
|1-2
|4
|1
|4
|Biliew
|11
|1-1
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Hardtke
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|8-13
|7-22
|14
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hickman 3-5, Deen 3-9, Leons 1-2, Tahvanainen 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Leons).
Turnovers: 13 (Deen 3, Hickman 3, Hannah 2, Linke 2, Weathers 2, Tahvanainen).
Steals: 6 (Deen 2, Weathers 2, Hannah, Leons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|17
|5-8
|4-5
|2-9
|2
|2
|14
|Moore
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Williams
|19
|4-6
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|11
|Green
|24
|5-9
|2-3
|0-3
|6
|1
|14
|Jasper
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Cardwell
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|1
|6
|Flanigan
|21
|3-7
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|12
|Traore
|21
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Johnson
|20
|5-9
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|13
|Westry
|17
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Donaldson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Akingbola
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-55
|15-20
|7-31
|18
|19
|85
Percentages: FG .564, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Flanigan 2-3, Williams 2-3, Green 2-4, Jasper 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Broome 0-1, Moore 0-1, Traore 0-1, Westry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Moore 2, Broome, Flanigan).
Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Flanigan 3, Johnson 2, Broome, Donaldson, Jasper, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Green 3, Westry 2, Broome, Flanigan, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bradley
|32
|32
|—
|64
|Auburn
|45
|40
|—
|85
.
