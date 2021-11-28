|BYU
First Quarter
USC_FG P.Lewis 26, 11:20.
BYU_P.Nacua 28 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 7:24.
Second Quarter
BYU_Allgeier 9 run (Oldroyd kick), 11:34.
USC_Dart 6 run (P.Lewis kick), 8:09.
BYU_Allgeier 5 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:45.
USC_FG P.Lewis 33, :00.
Third Quarter
BYU_K.Hill 41 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 11:37.
USC_Malepeai 2 run (P.Lewis kick), 7:12.
USC_FG P.Lewis 37, 3:45.
Fourth Quarter
USC_Bryant 10 pass from Dart (McRee pass from Dart), 11:03.
BYU_McChesney 7 run (Oldroyd kick), 3:57.
A_55,926.
|BYU
|USC
|First downs
|27
|27
|Total Net Yards
|465
|458
|Rushes-yards
|42-189
|44-210
|Passing
|276
|248
|Punt Returns
|2-2
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|4-123
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-2
|23-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-19
|0-0
|Punts
|3-44.667
|4-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|8-64
|Time of Possession
|31:09
|28:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_BYU, Allgeier 21-111, Hall 9-26, McChesney 3-17, P.Nacua 3-10, S.Nacua 1-5, Katoa 2-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Southern Cal, Malepeai 20-99, Barlow 19-81, Dart 4-28, Campbell 1-2.
PASSING_BYU, Hall 20-32-2-276. Southern Cal, Dart 23-35-0-248, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_BYU, Allgeier 5-35, K.Hill 4-72, Holker 3-56, P.Nacua 3-42, S.Nacua 3-26, Wake 1-36, Katoa 1-9. Southern Cal, Bryant 5-56, McRee 4-63, Washington 4-32, K.Ford 2-24, Krommenhoek 2-16, Barlow 2-15, Malepeai 2-9, Wolfe 1-18, M.Jackson 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.