BYU7147735
Southern Cal31010831

First Quarter

USC_FG P.Lewis 26, 11:20.

BYU_P.Nacua 28 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 7:24.

Second Quarter

BYU_Allgeier 9 run (Oldroyd kick), 11:34.

USC_Dart 6 run (P.Lewis kick), 8:09.

BYU_Allgeier 5 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:45.

USC_FG P.Lewis 33, :00.

Third Quarter

BYU_K.Hill 41 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 11:37.

USC_Malepeai 2 run (P.Lewis kick), 7:12.

USC_FG P.Lewis 37, 3:45.

Fourth Quarter

USC_Bryant 10 pass from Dart (McRee pass from Dart), 11:03.

BYU_McChesney 7 run (Oldroyd kick), 3:57.

A_55,926.

BYUUSC
First downs2727
Total Net Yards465458
Rushes-yards42-18944-210
Passing276248
Punt Returns2-21-5
Kickoff Returns1-214-123
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int20-32-223-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-190-0
Punts3-44.6674-49.0
Fumbles-Lost3-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-408-64
Time of Possession31:0928:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_BYU, Allgeier 21-111, Hall 9-26, McChesney 3-17, P.Nacua 3-10, S.Nacua 1-5, Katoa 2-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Southern Cal, Malepeai 20-99, Barlow 19-81, Dart 4-28, Campbell 1-2.

PASSING_BYU, Hall 20-32-2-276. Southern Cal, Dart 23-35-0-248, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_BYU, Allgeier 5-35, K.Hill 4-72, Holker 3-56, P.Nacua 3-42, S.Nacua 3-26, Wake 1-36, Katoa 1-9. Southern Cal, Bryant 5-56, McRee 4-63, Washington 4-32, K.Ford 2-24, Krommenhoek 2-16, Barlow 2-15, Malepeai 2-9, Wolfe 1-18, M.Jackson 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

