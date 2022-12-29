Oklahoma71001532
Florida St.3871735

First Quarter

FSU_FG Fitzgerald 22, 11:26.

OKLA_Farooq 22 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 7:01.

Second Quarter

OKLA_Gabriel 8 run (Schmit kick), 14:31.

FSU_O.Wilson 16 pass from Travis (Courtney pass from Rector), 7:18.

OKLA_FG Schmit 41, :15.

Third Quarter

FSU_Ward 1 run (Fitzgerald kick), 5:33.

Fourth Quarter

OKLA_Sawchuk 15 run (B.Willis pass from Gabriel), 13:22.

FSU_Ward 38 run (Fitzgerald kick), 11:05.

FSU_M.Douglas 17 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 7:22.

OKLA_Barnes 12 run (Schmit kick), 3:37.

FSU_FG Fitzgerald 32, :55.

OKLAFSU
First downs2526
Total Net Yards502587
Rushes-yards60-25934-169
Passing243418
Punt Returns1-230-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-29
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int14-24-027-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost6-372-12
Punts3-45.3332-44.0
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-513-25
Time of Possession35:0324:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oklahoma, Barnes 27-108, Sawchuk 15-99, Gabriel 14-17, Freeman 1-16, Farooq 2-14, Ni.Anderson 1-5. Florida St., Ward 10-81, Travis 7-50, Benson 13-25, Toafili 1-10, Pittman 1-2, Williamson 1-1, Lundy 1-0.

PASSING_Oklahoma, Gabriel 14-24-0-243. Florida St., Travis 27-38-1-418.

RECEIVING_Oklahoma, Farooq 4-59, Willis 4-58, Mims 2-77, Stoops 2-27, Bunkley-Shelton 1-14, Sawchuk 1-8. Florida St., J.Wilson 8-202, O.Wilson 5-74, M.Douglas 4-50, Pittman 3-13, Williamson 2-23, McClain 2-14, Benson 1-33, J.Douglas 1-7, Toafili 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oklahoma, Schmit 45. Florida St., Fitzgerald 54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

