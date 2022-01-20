|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (15-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Isaacs
|23
|2-4
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|6
|Staiti
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|2
|8
|Barker
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|4
|Coombs
|32
|6-9
|1-2
|5-9
|3
|0
|13
|Morrison
|35
|4-13
|5-5
|1-2
|3
|3
|14
|Bates
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|2
|6
|Nicholson
|8
|2-3
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Chapman
|28
|1-7
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|Richardson
|6
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Smith
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|10-12
|17-50
|14
|11
|66
Percentages: FG 44.3, FT 83.3.
3-Point Goals: 2-4, 50.0 (Morrison 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Barker 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bates 4, Isaacs 2)
Turnovers: 16 (Barker 6, Bates 3, Isaacs 2, Staiti 2, Coombs 1, Morrison 1, Team 1)
Steals: 2 (Chapman 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|36
|2-5
|0-1
|4-10
|1
|3
|4
|Jackson
|40
|12-26
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|27
|Anastasia Hayes
|40
|7-16
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|16
|Jordan
|27
|2-7
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Taylor
|38
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Kohl
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Aislynn Hayes
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-68
|4-6
|9-28
|9
|13
|63
Percentages: FG 41.2, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, 30.0 (Jackson 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Jordan 0-2, Ai.Hayes 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Carter 2, Jordan 1)
Turnovers: 4 (An.Hayes 2, Taylor 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Carter 4, An.Hayes 3, Jordan 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia
|23
|21
|10
|12
|—
|66
|Mississippi St.
|7
|17
|22
|17
|—
|63
A_4,961
Officials_Maggie Tieman, Karen Preato, Felicia Grinter