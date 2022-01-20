FGFTReb
GEORGIA (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Isaacs232-42-22-6106
Staiti234-90-03-10228
Barker212-40-01-5224
Coombs326-91-25-93013
Morrison354-135-51-23314
Bates213-80-03-9026
Nicholson82-30-12-4004
Chapman281-72-20-4204
Richardson62-30-00-0105
Smith31-10-00-0022
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20027-6110-1217-50141166

Percentages: FG 44.3, FT 83.3.

3-Point Goals: 2-4, 50.0 (Morrison 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Barker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bates 4, Isaacs 2)

Turnovers: 16 (Barker 6, Bates 3, Isaacs 2, Staiti 2, Coombs 1, Morrison 1, Team 1)

Steals: 2 (Chapman 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carter362-50-14-10134
Jackson4012-261-22-71227
Anastasia Hayes407-162-20-33316
Jordan272-71-11-2135
Taylor385-110-00-33211
Kohl60-00-00-1000
Aislynn Hayes20-20-00-0000
Thompson110-10-00-0000
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20028-684-69-2891363

Percentages: FG 41.2, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, 30.0 (Jackson 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Jordan 0-2, Ai.Hayes 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Carter 2, Jordan 1)

Turnovers: 4 (An.Hayes 2, Taylor 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Carter 4, An.Hayes 3, Jordan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia2321101266
Mississippi St.717221763

A_4,961

Officials_Maggie Tieman, Karen Preato, Felicia Grinter

