DARTMOUTH (2-11)
Meyer 3-6 1-3 7, Boyd 3-11 1-2 7, Curtis 1-6 0-0 3, Koch 0-4 3-4 3, Page 1-10 0-0 3, Lawlor 3-4 2-5 9, Harland 4-5 0-0 11, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Foltz 0-0 0-0 0, Niekelski 3-11 2-4 8, Stuart 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 9-18 54
IOWA (10-3)
Warnock 6-8 0-0 14, Czinano 10-14 0-1 20, Clark 5-8 8-9 20, Marshall 1-5 1-2 3, Martin 1-1 1-2 4, Gyamfi 1-2 0-0 2, Stuelke 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 3-3 0-0 8, McCabe 2-3 0-0 6, Affolter 0-1 3-4 3, Ediger 5-7 0-0 10, Goodman 0-4 0-0 0, O'Grady 0-0 0-0 0, Wetering 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 35-63 13-18 92
|Dartmouth
|19
|5
|17
|13
|—
|54
|Iowa
|34
|20
|15
|23
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 7-27 (Boyd 0-3, Curtis 1-3, Koch 0-3, Page 1-6, Lawlor 1-1, Harland 3-4, Nelson 1-2, Niekelski 0-5), Iowa 9-18 (Warnock 2-3, Czinano 0-1, Clark 2-3, Marshall 0-2, Martin 1-1, Gyamfi 0-1, Davis 2-2, McCabe 2-3, Wetering 0-2). Assists_Dartmouth 10 (Meyer 3), Iowa 30 (Martin 13). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dartmouth 33 (Meyer 7), Iowa 44 (Clark 10). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 19, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,100.
