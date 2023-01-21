FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aimaq193-80-04-6126
Obanor364-120-55-8339
Harmon305-162-21-61113
Isaacs344-162-20-23113
Tyson353-121-23-7048
Batcho203-40-13-4036
Washington150-10-00-1210
Walton71-10-00-0023
Allen40-10-02-2010
Totals20023-715-1218-36101858

Percentages: FG .324, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Isaacs 3-11, Walton 1-1, Harmon 1-5, Obanor 1-6, Tyson 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Batcho, Tyson).

Turnovers: 10 (Aimaq 4, Harmon 3, Batcho, Isaacs, Obanor).

Steals: 8 (Tyson 3, Harmon 2, Batcho, Isaacs, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson353-78-103-113215
Tomlin212-50-01-2144
Iyiola192-43-42-5217
Carter311-60-00-0213
Nowell375-129-101-85123
Sills262-50-10-4034
Massoud225-60-01-12112
Greene50-20-01-1000
N'Guessan40-00-20-0000
Totals20020-4720-279-32151368

Percentages: FG .426, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Nowell 4-11, Massoud 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Carter 1-4, Greene 0-1, Iyiola 0-1, Sills 0-1, Tomlin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 2, Iyiola, Massoud, Tomlin).

Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Nowell 3, Carter 2, Sills 2, Tomlin 2, Massoud).

Steals: 4 (Nowell 2, Johnson, Sills).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Tech332558
Kansas St.284068

A_11,000 (12,528).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

