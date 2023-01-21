|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aimaq
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|2
|6
|Obanor
|36
|4-12
|0-5
|5-8
|3
|3
|9
|Harmon
|30
|5-16
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|1
|13
|Isaacs
|34
|4-16
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|13
|Tyson
|35
|3-12
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|4
|8
|Batcho
|20
|3-4
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|3
|6
|Washington
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Walton
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Allen
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-71
|5-12
|18-36
|10
|18
|58
Percentages: FG .324, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Isaacs 3-11, Walton 1-1, Harmon 1-5, Obanor 1-6, Tyson 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Batcho, Tyson).
Turnovers: 10 (Aimaq 4, Harmon 3, Batcho, Isaacs, Obanor).
Steals: 8 (Tyson 3, Harmon 2, Batcho, Isaacs, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|35
|3-7
|8-10
|3-11
|3
|2
|15
|Tomlin
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|4
|Iyiola
|19
|2-4
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|1
|7
|Carter
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Nowell
|37
|5-12
|9-10
|1-8
|5
|1
|23
|Sills
|26
|2-5
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Massoud
|22
|5-6
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|12
|Greene
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|N'Guessan
|4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|20-27
|9-32
|15
|13
|68
Percentages: FG .426, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Nowell 4-11, Massoud 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Carter 1-4, Greene 0-1, Iyiola 0-1, Sills 0-1, Tomlin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 2, Iyiola, Massoud, Tomlin).
Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Nowell 3, Carter 2, Sills 2, Tomlin 2, Massoud).
Steals: 4 (Nowell 2, Johnson, Sills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Tech
|33
|25
|—
|58
|Kansas St.
|28
|40
|—
|68
A_11,000 (12,528).
