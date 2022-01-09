|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (15-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Newby
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|8
|Aifuwa
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|10
|Cherry
|31
|2-11
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|0
|7
|Morris
|32
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|9
|Pointer
|39
|9-14
|4-5
|2-10
|6
|2
|24
|Shematsi
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Trasi
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gusters
|18
|3-9
|7-8
|2-4
|0
|1
|13
|Payne
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Bartlett
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|Petty
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Ware
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|15-19
|13-50
|13
|16
|76
Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Pointer 2-4, Morris 1-1, Cherry 0-1, Shematsi 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Aifuwa 6, Morris 1, Gusters 1, Bartlett 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Pointer 5, Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Morris 2, Gusters 2, Petty 1, Ware 1)
Steals: 10 (Pointer 5, Cherry 2, Newby 1, Morris 1, Payne 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (8-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|31
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Coulibaly
|23
|4-15
|5-7
|2-6
|0
|4
|13
|Hughes
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Scott-Grayson
|30
|3-14
|6-8
|1-4
|0
|2
|12
|Wells
|36
|2-11
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|2
|8
|Jordan
|12
|2-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|4
|Onwumelu
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Bostic
|14
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Wiggins
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Donahue
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Graves
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|McFadden
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-62
|17-21
|13-35
|4
|18
|48
Percentages: FG 24.194, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Graves 1-1, Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 0-2, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Wells 0-2, Jordan 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jordan 2, Coulibaly 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Jordan 3, Coulibaly 2, White 1, Wells 1, Bostic 1, Wiggins 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Bostic 2, White 1, Hughes 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Wells 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|LSU
|26
|14
|21
|15
|—
|76
|Auburn
|8
|13
|20
|7
|—
|48
A_2,308
Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Saif Esho, Denise Brooks