FGFTReb
LSU (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Newby234-50-01-6038
Aifuwa235-90-02-50310
Cherry312-113-40-5207
Morris324-80-02-5219
Pointer399-144-52-106224
Shematsi51-30-01-1012
Trasi40-00-00-0000
Gusters183-97-82-40113
Payne60-10-00-2130
Bartlett50-21-21-3111
Petty71-10-01-5012
Ware70-00-00-1100
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20029-6315-1913-50131676

Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Pointer 2-4, Morris 1-1, Cherry 0-1, Shematsi 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Aifuwa 6, Morris 1, Gusters 1, Bartlett 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Pointer 5, Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Morris 2, Gusters 2, Petty 1, Ware 1)

Steals: 10 (Pointer 5, Cherry 2, Newby 1, Morris 1, Payne 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
AUBURN (8-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
White311-20-00-3032
Coulibaly234-155-72-60413
Hughes211-50-01-3002
Scott-Grayson303-146-81-40212
Wells362-114-41-2228
Jordan122-70-02-5004
Onwumelu10-00-00-0000
Johnson81-20-00-1032
Bostic140-22-21-2222
Wiggins30-00-00-0010
Donahue10-10-00-0000
Graves191-30-00-3013
McFadden10-00-00-1000
Team00-00-05-5000
Totals20015-6217-2113-3541848

Percentages: FG 24.194, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Graves 1-1, Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 0-2, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Wells 0-2, Jordan 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jordan 2, Coulibaly 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Jordan 3, Coulibaly 2, White 1, Wells 1, Bostic 1, Wiggins 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Bostic 2, White 1, Hughes 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Wells 1)

Technical Fouls: None

LSU2614211576
Auburn81320748

A_2,308

Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Saif Esho, Denise Brooks

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you