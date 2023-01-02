FGFTReb
MARYLAND (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Masonius303-52-22-3538
Meyers297-154-43-45022
Miller226-153-35-73215
Pinzan242-30-00-2405
Sellers285-101-20-21312
Alexander90-30-21-1020
Briggs264-110-03-83210
Cooke70-50-00-1100
McDaniel162-22-30-1016
Reynolds70-10-00-1010
Sciolla20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20029-7012-1615-33221478

Percentages: FG 41.429, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Meyers 4-7, Briggs 2-4, Pinzan 1-2, Sellers 1-3, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2, Alexander 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Miller 2, Alexander 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Miller 3, Meyers 2, Pinzan 2, Alexander 1, Briggs 1, Masonius 1)

Steals: 13 (Miller 4, Pinzan 3, Meyers 2, Alexander 1, Cooke 1, Masonius 1, Sellers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
RUTGERS (6-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cornwell302-64-44-13018
Lafayette90-00-00-1100
Brown215-72-22-70412
Sidibe373-90-01-2636
Smikle3711-213-44-91229
Bates60-20-00-0100
Carter373-71-42-3417
Streeter232-30-00-1015
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20026-5510-1413-39131267

Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Smikle 4-8, Streeter 1-2, Brown 0-1, Bates 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cornwell 2, Carter 1, Streeter 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Sidibe 6, Carter 4, Smikle 3, Bates 2, Cornwell 2, Lafayette 2, Team 2, Brown 1)

Steals: 3 (Cornwell 1, Sidibe 1, Smikle 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Maryland2416271178
Rutgers924112367

A_2,546

Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Angelica Suffren, Cameron Inouye

