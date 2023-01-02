|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND (12-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Masonius
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|2-3
|5
|3
|8
|Meyers
|29
|7-15
|4-4
|3-4
|5
|0
|22
|Miller
|22
|6-15
|3-3
|5-7
|3
|2
|15
|Pinzan
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|5
|Sellers
|28
|5-10
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|12
|Alexander
|9
|0-3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Briggs
|26
|4-11
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|2
|10
|Cooke
|7
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|McDaniel
|16
|2-2
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Reynolds
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sciolla
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-70
|12-16
|15-33
|22
|14
|78
Percentages: FG 41.429, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Meyers 4-7, Briggs 2-4, Pinzan 1-2, Sellers 1-3, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2, Alexander 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Miller 2, Alexander 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Miller 3, Meyers 2, Pinzan 2, Alexander 1, Briggs 1, Masonius 1)
Steals: 13 (Miller 4, Pinzan 3, Meyers 2, Alexander 1, Cooke 1, Masonius 1, Sellers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (6-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cornwell
|30
|2-6
|4-4
|4-13
|0
|1
|8
|Lafayette
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|21
|5-7
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|12
|Sidibe
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|3
|6
|Smikle
|37
|11-21
|3-4
|4-9
|1
|2
|29
|Bates
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Carter
|37
|3-7
|1-4
|2-3
|4
|1
|7
|Streeter
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|10-14
|13-39
|13
|12
|67
Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Smikle 4-8, Streeter 1-2, Brown 0-1, Bates 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cornwell 2, Carter 1, Streeter 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Sidibe 6, Carter 4, Smikle 3, Bates 2, Cornwell 2, Lafayette 2, Team 2, Brown 1)
Steals: 3 (Cornwell 1, Sidibe 1, Smikle 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Maryland
|24
|16
|27
|11
|—
|78
|Rutgers
|9
|24
|11
|23
|—
|67
A_2,546
Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Angelica Suffren, Cameron Inouye
