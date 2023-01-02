MARYLAND (12-3)
Masonius 3-5 2-2 8, Meyers 7-15 4-4 22, Miller 6-15 3-3 15, Pinzan 2-3 0-0 5, Sellers 5-10 1-2 12, Alexander 0-3 0-2 0, Briggs 4-11 0-0 10, Cooke 0-5 0-0 0, McDaniel 2-2 2-3 6, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Sciolla 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 12-16 78
RUTGERS (6-10)
Cornwell 2-6 4-4 8, Lafayette 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 5-7 2-2 12, Sidibe 3-9 0-0 6, Smikle 11-21 3-4 29, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 1-4 7, Streeter 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 26-55 10-14 67
|Maryland
|24
|16
|27
|11
|—
|78
|Rutgers
|9
|24
|11
|23
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Maryland 8-20 (Masonius 0-1, Meyers 4-7, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 1-2, Sellers 1-3, Alexander 0-1, Briggs 2-4), Rutgers 5-12 (Brown 0-1, Smikle 4-8, Bates 0-1, Streeter 1-2). Assists_Maryland 22 (Masonius 5, Meyers 5), Rutgers 13 (Sidibe 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 33 (Briggs 8), Rutgers 39 (Cornwell 13). Total Fouls_Maryland 14, Rutgers 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.