|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN (5-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kiser
|33
|4-8
|2-2
|3-8
|2
|2
|11
|Stuck
|13
|1-1
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|4
|Nolan
|36
|2-9
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|4
|6
|Rauch
|38
|4-9
|1-1
|0-4
|4
|1
|10
|Sidor
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Hillmon
|24
|11-13
|3-6
|6-11
|0
|3
|25
|Varejao
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hobbs
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelia
|22
|2-12
|4-6
|2-2
|0
|2
|8
|Sollom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Wiggins
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|0
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|13-18
|17-43
|13
|14
|69
Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Nolan 2-7, Kiser 1-2, Rauch 1-2, Sidor 0-1, Phelia 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kiser 1, Nolan 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Kiser 6, Hillmon 3, Stuck 2, Nolan 2, Phelia 2, Wiggins 2, Williams 2, Rauch 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Kiser 2, Phelia 2, Nolan 1, Hobbs 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKLAND (2-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Perry
|26
|1-7
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|3
|Beatty
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|2
|Breedy
|31
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|11
|Dean
|20
|4-10
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|5
|15
|Sims
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Luchenbach
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Blackwell
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Gouard
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Staley
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|28
|2-6
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|10-12
|9-24
|7
|20
|58
Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Dean 2-5, Sims 2-4, Breedy 1-1, Williams 1-1, Perry 0-3, Beatty 0-2, Luchenbach 0-1, Blackwell 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gouard 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Beatty 3, Dean 3, Blackwell 3, Perry 2, Luchenbach 2, Breedy 1, Sims 1, Gouard 1, Williams 1)
Steals: 7 (Perry 2, Dean 2, Beatty 1, Breedy 1, Sims 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oakland
|6
|15
|16
|21
|—
|58
|Michigan
|19
|14
|17
|19
|—
|69
A_1,967
Officials_Bryan Enterline, Natasha Camy, Beverly Roberts