MICHIGAN (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kiser334-82-23-82211
Stuck131-12-22-4104
Nolan362-90-02-8346
Rauch384-91-10-44110
Sidor140-20-00-2200
Hillmon2411-133-66-110325
Varejao00-00-00-0000
Hobbs50-10-00-0000
Phelia222-124-62-2028
Sollom10-00-00-0010
Wiggins50-00-00-0010
Williams92-31-11-1105
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20026-5813-1817-43131469

Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Nolan 2-7, Kiser 1-2, Rauch 1-2, Sidor 0-1, Phelia 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kiser 1, Nolan 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Kiser 6, Hillmon 3, Stuck 2, Nolan 2, Phelia 2, Wiggins 2, Williams 2, Rauch 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Kiser 2, Phelia 2, Nolan 1, Hobbs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

OAKLAND (2-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Perry261-71-22-3123
Beatty251-60-02-2132
Breedy315-90-00-01211
Dean204-105-61-40515
Sims224-80-01-31010
Luchenbach182-30-00-1044
Blackwell191-40-00-3012
Gouard111-40-02-4012
Staley00-00-00-0000
Williams282-64-40-3329
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20021-5710-129-2472058

Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Dean 2-5, Sims 2-4, Breedy 1-1, Williams 1-1, Perry 0-3, Beatty 0-2, Luchenbach 0-1, Blackwell 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gouard 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Beatty 3, Dean 3, Blackwell 3, Perry 2, Luchenbach 2, Breedy 1, Sims 1, Gouard 1, Williams 1)

Steals: 7 (Perry 2, Dean 2, Beatty 1, Breedy 1, Sims 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oakland615162158
Michigan1914171969

A_1,967

Officials_Bryan Enterline, Natasha Camy, Beverly Roberts

