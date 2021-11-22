OAKLAND (2-3)
Perry 1-7 1-2 3, Beatty 1-6 0-0 2, Breedy 5-9 0-0 11, Dean 4-10 5-6 15, Sims 4-8 0-0 10, Luchenbach 2-3 0-0 4, Blackwell 1-4 0-0 2, Gouard 1-4 0-0 2, Staley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-6 4-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 10-12 58
MICHIGAN (5-0)
Kiser 4-8 2-2 11, Stuck 1-1 2-2 4, Nolan 2-9 0-0 6, Rauch 4-9 1-1 10, Sidor 0-2 0-0 0, Hillmon 11-13 3-6 25, Varejao 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Phelia 2-12 4-6 8, Sollom 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 13-18 69
|Oakland
|6
|15
|16
|21
|—
|58
|Michigan
|19
|14
|17
|19
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-19 (Perry 0-3, Beatty 0-2, Breedy 1-1, Dean 2-5, Sims 2-4, Luchenbach 0-1, Blackwell 0-2, Williams 1-1), Michigan 4-13 (Kiser 1-2, Nolan 2-7, Rauch 1-2, Sidor 0-1, Phelia 0-1). Assists_Oakland 7 (Williams 3), Michigan 13 (Rauch 4). Fouled Out_Oakland Dean. Rebounds_Oakland 24 (Gouard 2-4), Michigan 43 (Hillmon 6-11). Total Fouls_Oakland 20, Michigan 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,967.