NC STATE (6-1)
Boyd 4-4 0-0 8, Hobby 4-8 0-0 8, Brown-Turner 4-7 0-0 9, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 6-11 0-0 16, Collins 3-8 0-0 6, Baldwin 8-12 2-6 18, James 0-7 0-2 0, Rivers 4-4 0-0 8, Timmons 1-1 1-4 3, Totals 35-67 3-12 78
WEST VIRGINIA (4-1)
Blacksten 0-6 3-4 3, Hemingway 1-8 4-6 6, Quinerly 8-16 0-1 16, Smith 4-16 0-0 11, Watson 0-4 0-0 0, Beh 0-2 0-0 0, Diggs 1-1 0-0 2, Bates 0-4 0-0 0, Nichols 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 15-66 7-11 40
|NC State
|19
|24
|18
|17
|—
|78
|West Virginia
|12
|6
|16
|6
|—
|40
3-Point Goals_NC State 5-17 (Hobby 0-1, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 0-4, Johnson 4-5, Collins 0-2, James 0-2), West Virginia 3-29 (Blacksten 0-5, Hemingway 0-4, Quinerly 0-2, Smith 3-9, Watson 0-4, Bates 0-3, Samuel 0-2). Assists_NC State 18 (Johnson 4), West Virginia 1 (Quinerly 1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 57 (Baldwin 11), West Virginia 31 (Watson 7). Total Fouls_NC State 9, West Virginia 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_107.
