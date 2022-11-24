FGFTReb
NC STATE (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boyd266-100-02-74412
Hobby233-74-40-32210
Brown-Turner316-103-42-46318
Hayes193-51-21-2129
Johnson326-90-01-97316
Collins151-53-44-4125
Baldwin162-30-21-5014
James110-20-00-2100
Rivers204-50-01-4038
Timmons70-30-00-0000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20031-5911-1613-43222082

Percentages: FG 52.542, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Johnson 4-6, Brown-Turner 3-4, Hayes 2-4, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 0-1, James 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Timmons 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Boyd 3, Rivers 3, Johnson 1, Baldwin 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 3, Baldwin 3, Rivers 3, Hayes 2, Boyd 1, Collins 1)

Steals: 4 (Hobby 2, Johnson 1, Baldwin 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Rivers 1)

FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chambers281-40-13-5112
Sacha Washington200-33-42-7123
Brown304-60-01-11012
Garraud363-100-01-2028
Harbison3811-2610-101-26134
Williams111-40-00-4052
Allen202-104-41-10410
LaChance50-00-00-0010
Demi Washington121-20-00-0002
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20023-6517-1911-2791673

Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Brown 4-4, Garraud 2-7, Harbison 2-6, Allen 2-8)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Garraud 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, Washington 2, Garraud 2, Harbison 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Chambers 3, Garraud 2, Harbison 2)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Williams 1)

Vanderbilt189252173
NC State2520211682

A_161

Officials_Bruce Morris, Troy Winders, Kayla Maxey

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

