|NC State
|14
|7
|0
|0
|—
|21
|East Carolina
|7
|0
|7
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
ECU_C.Johnson 39 pass from Ahlers (Daffer kick), 10:03.
NCST_T.Thomas 12 pass from Leary (Dunn kick), 2:40.
NCST_Brown 8 punt return (Dunn kick), 1:34.
Second Quarter
NCST_Sumo-Karngbaye 24 run (Dunn kick), 1:09.
Third Quarter
ECU_Calhoun 1 pass from Ahlers (Daffer kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
ECU_R.Harris 3 run (kick failed), 2:58.
|NCST
|ECU
|First downs
|18
|18
|Total Net Yards
|344
|383
|Rushes-yards
|32-133
|27-116
|Passing
|211
|267
|Punt Returns
|2-38
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|2-31
|4-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-27
|1-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-33-1
|25-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Punts
|6-44.167
|6-35.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-73
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|27:42
|32:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_NC State, Sumo-Karngbaye 14-79, Houston 15-55, Leary 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2). East Carolina, Ahlers 5-57, Mitchell 10-36, Harris 12-23.
PASSING_NC State, Leary 17-33-1-211. East Carolina, Ahlers 25-41-2-267.
RECEIVING_NC State, T.Thomas 4-58, Houston 3-25, D.Carter 2-32, Da.Jones 2-30, Pennix 2-25, Lesane 1-24, Gray 1-6, Sumo-Karngbaye 1-6, Toudle 1-5. East Carolina, C.Johnson 6-90, Winstead 6-58, R.Jones 4-22, Mitchell 3-37, J.Johnson 2-31, Calhoun 2-9, K.King 1-12, Harris 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Daffer 41.
