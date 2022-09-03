NC State1470021
East Carolina707620

First Quarter

ECU_C.Johnson 39 pass from Ahlers (Daffer kick), 10:03.

NCST_T.Thomas 12 pass from Leary (Dunn kick), 2:40.

NCST_Brown 8 punt return (Dunn kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

NCST_Sumo-Karngbaye 24 run (Dunn kick), 1:09.

Third Quarter

ECU_Calhoun 1 pass from Ahlers (Daffer kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

ECU_R.Harris 3 run (kick failed), 2:58.

NCSTECU
First downs1818
Total Net Yards344383
Rushes-yards32-13327-116
Passing211267
Punt Returns2-384-29
Kickoff Returns2-314-62
Interceptions Ret.2-271-34
Comp-Att-Int17-33-125-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-10-0
Punts6-44.1676-35.333
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards8-732-20
Time of Possession27:4232:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_NC State, Sumo-Karngbaye 14-79, Houston 15-55, Leary 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2). East Carolina, Ahlers 5-57, Mitchell 10-36, Harris 12-23.

PASSING_NC State, Leary 17-33-1-211. East Carolina, Ahlers 25-41-2-267.

RECEIVING_NC State, T.Thomas 4-58, Houston 3-25, D.Carter 2-32, Da.Jones 2-30, Pennix 2-25, Lesane 1-24, Gray 1-6, Sumo-Karngbaye 1-6, Toudle 1-5. East Carolina, C.Johnson 6-90, Winstead 6-58, R.Jones 4-22, Mitchell 3-37, J.Johnson 2-31, Calhoun 2-9, K.King 1-12, Harris 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Daffer 41.

