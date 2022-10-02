|Stanford
|0
|3
|14
|10
|—
|27
|Oregon
|10
|21
|7
|7
|—
|45
First Quarter
ORE_FG Lewis 38, 10:00.
ORE_Cota 49 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :00.
Second Quarter
STAN_FG Karty 23, 7:37.
ORE_T.Franklin 10 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 4:22.
ORE_Nix 4 run (Lewis kick), 3:59.
ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :01.
Third Quarter
STAN_Filkins 42 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 5:01.
ORE_Nix 80 run (Lewis kick), 4:46.
STAN_Higgins 28 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 2:12.
Fourth Quarter
ORE_Dollars 2 run (Lewis kick), 14:31.
STAN_FG Karty 53, 4:22.
STAN_Reuben 18 pass from Patu (Karty kick), 1:03.
A_52,218.
|STAN
|ORE
|First downs
|22
|23
|Total Net Yards
|332
|515
|Rushes-yards
|34-127
|37-351
|Passing
|205
|164
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|4-94
|3-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-38-0
|17-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|1-1
|Punts
|7-40.286
|6-41.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-48
|14-135
|Time of Possession
|32:37
|27:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 19-80, Daniels 2-31, Robinson 5-15, Wilson 1-10, Barrow 2-7, McKee 5-(minus 16). Oregon, Nix 6-141, Irving 10-97, Whittington 11-66, Dollars 5-27, Thornton 1-9, J.James 3-9, Thompson 1-2.
PASSING_Stanford, McKee 19-33-0-166, Patu 3-5-0-39. Oregon, Nix 16-29-0-161, Thompson 1-5-1-3.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Higgins 6-44, Filkins 3-59, Yurosek 3-14, Tremayne 2-20, Wilson 2-14, Reuben 1-18, Roush 1-11, Bowman 1-10, Starr 1-7, Humphreys 1-6, Barrow 1-2. Oregon, Franklin 4-52, Dollars 3-17, Hutson 3-11, Cota 2-56, Ferguson 2-16, McCormick 1-4, McGee 1-4, Whittington 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.