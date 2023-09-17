Hawaii030710
Oregon241014755

First Quarter

ORE_Te.Johnson 49 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 14:02.

ORE_FG Lewis 43, 12:24.

ORE_J.James 22 run (Lewis kick), 5:52.

ORE_Holden 1 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :06.

Second Quarter

ORE_J.James 3 run (Lewis kick), 12:01.

ORE_FG Lewis 22, 3:21.

HAW_FG M.Shipley 29, :00.

Third Quarter

ORE_Te.Johnson 12 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 11:30.

ORE_Whittington 34 run (Lewis kick), 1:27.

Fourth Quarter

ORE_Holden 60 pass from T.Thompson (Lewis kick), 7:46.

HAW_Perry 1 pass from Schager (M.Shipley kick), 2:28.

A_52,779.

HAWORE
First downs1526
Total Net Yards201560
Rushes-yards19-5930-210
Passing142350
Punt Returns1-126-59
Kickoff Returns1-132-10
Interceptions Ret.0-01-7
Comp-Att-Int28-44-127-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-180-0
Punts7-45.02-51.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-279-76
Time of Possession30:2329:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Hawaii, Jo.Johnson 4-39, Morris 1-15, Vaipulu 2-11, Bryant-Lelei 5-9, Cordero 4-1, Schager 3-(minus 16). Oregon, Whittington 5-80, J.James 7-61, Irving 12-59, Nix 2-14, Sadiq 1-12, Limar 1-1, Dowdell 1-(minus 3), Thompson 1-(minus 14).

PASSING_Hawaii, Schager 27-43-1-131, Morris 1-1-0-11. Oregon, Nix 21-27-0-247, Thompson 5-7-0-102, Novosad 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING_Hawaii, Ashlock 8-47, Nishigaya 5-24, McBride 3-32, Cenacle 3-13, Jo.Johnson 3-7, Perry 2-11, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-6, Cordero 1-3, Vaipulu 1-2, Bryant-Lelei 1-(minus 3). Oregon, Franklin 4-83, Te.Johnson 4-77, Bryant 4-67, Holden 4-63, Whittington 3-23, Irving 2-15, Ferguson 2-10, Kelly 2-6, Herbert 1-5, Limar 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Hawaii, M.Shipley 34.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you