|Hawaii
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Oregon
|24
|10
|14
|7
|—
|55
First Quarter
ORE_Te.Johnson 49 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 14:02.
ORE_FG Lewis 43, 12:24.
ORE_J.James 22 run (Lewis kick), 5:52.
ORE_Holden 1 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :06.
Second Quarter
ORE_J.James 3 run (Lewis kick), 12:01.
ORE_FG Lewis 22, 3:21.
HAW_FG M.Shipley 29, :00.
Third Quarter
ORE_Te.Johnson 12 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 11:30.
ORE_Whittington 34 run (Lewis kick), 1:27.
Fourth Quarter
ORE_Holden 60 pass from T.Thompson (Lewis kick), 7:46.
HAW_Perry 1 pass from Schager (M.Shipley kick), 2:28.
A_52,779.
|HAW
|ORE
|First downs
|15
|26
|Total Net Yards
|201
|560
|Rushes-yards
|19-59
|30-210
|Passing
|142
|350
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|6-59
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|2-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-44-1
|27-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|0-0
|Punts
|7-45.0
|2-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-27
|9-76
|Time of Possession
|30:23
|29:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Hawaii, Jo.Johnson 4-39, Morris 1-15, Vaipulu 2-11, Bryant-Lelei 5-9, Cordero 4-1, Schager 3-(minus 16). Oregon, Whittington 5-80, J.James 7-61, Irving 12-59, Nix 2-14, Sadiq 1-12, Limar 1-1, Dowdell 1-(minus 3), Thompson 1-(minus 14).
PASSING_Hawaii, Schager 27-43-1-131, Morris 1-1-0-11. Oregon, Nix 21-27-0-247, Thompson 5-7-0-102, Novosad 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING_Hawaii, Ashlock 8-47, Nishigaya 5-24, McBride 3-32, Cenacle 3-13, Jo.Johnson 3-7, Perry 2-11, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-6, Cordero 1-3, Vaipulu 1-2, Bryant-Lelei 1-(minus 3). Oregon, Franklin 4-83, Te.Johnson 4-77, Bryant 4-67, Holden 4-63, Whittington 3-23, Irving 2-15, Ferguson 2-10, Kelly 2-6, Herbert 1-5, Limar 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Hawaii, M.Shipley 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.