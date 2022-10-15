Oklahoma St.1410607340
TCU763147643

First Quarter

OKST_Sanders 29 run (T.Brown kick), 10:25.

OKST_Sanders 8 run (T.Brown kick), 4:33.

TCU_Duggan 1 run (Kell kick), 1:40.

Second Quarter

OKST_FG T.Brown 35, 13:32.

OKST_J.Richardson 22 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 10:04.

TCU_FG Kell 47, 3:38.

TCU_FG Kell 35, :02.

Third Quarter

OKST_FG T.Brown 34, 11:38.

TCU_FG Kell 34, 5:51.

OKST_FG T.Brown 32, 1:25.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Miller 3 run (Kell kick), 9:22.

TCU_Wiley 10 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 1:57.

First Overtime

TCU_Johnston 25 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), :00.

OKST_D.Richardson 1 run (T.Brown kick), :00.

Second Overtime

OKST_FG T.Brown 52, :00.

TCU_Miller 2 run, :00.

A_49,594.

OKSTTCU
First downs1927
Total Net Yards386510
Rushes-yards41-14143-224
Passing245286
Punt Returns0-04-42
Kickoff Returns1-235-81
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int16-36-123-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-41-4
Punts6-48.8336-41.667
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-494-40
Time of Possession28:5831:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oklahoma St., D.Richardson 22-72, Sanders 11-68, Nixon 3-15, Bre.Presley 1-0, Gordon 1-(minus 3), (Team) 3-(minus 11). TCU, Miller 22-104, Demercado 9-62, Duggan 11-57, Davis 1-1.

PASSING_Oklahoma St., Sanders 16-36-1-245. TCU, Duggan 23-40-0-286.

RECEIVING_Oklahoma St., J.Richardson 5-51, Bre.Presley 4-39, D.Richardson 3-79, B.Johnson 3-38, Cassity 1-38. TCU, Johnston 8-180, Davis 5-8, S.Williams 3-19, Barber 2-29, Wiley 2-23, Demercado 2-10, Miller 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

