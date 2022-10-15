|Oklahoma St.
|14
|10
|6
|0
|7
|3
|—
|40
|TCU
|7
|6
|3
|14
|7
|6
|—
|43
First Quarter
OKST_Sanders 29 run (T.Brown kick), 10:25.
OKST_Sanders 8 run (T.Brown kick), 4:33.
TCU_Duggan 1 run (Kell kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter
OKST_FG T.Brown 35, 13:32.
OKST_J.Richardson 22 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 10:04.
TCU_FG Kell 47, 3:38.
TCU_FG Kell 35, :02.
Third Quarter
OKST_FG T.Brown 34, 11:38.
TCU_FG Kell 34, 5:51.
OKST_FG T.Brown 32, 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Miller 3 run (Kell kick), 9:22.
TCU_Wiley 10 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 1:57.
First Overtime
TCU_Johnston 25 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), :00.
OKST_D.Richardson 1 run (T.Brown kick), :00.
Second Overtime
OKST_FG T.Brown 52, :00.
TCU_Miller 2 run, :00.
A_49,594.
|OKST
|TCU
|First downs
|19
|27
|Total Net Yards
|386
|510
|Rushes-yards
|41-141
|43-224
|Passing
|245
|286
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-42
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|5-81
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-36-1
|23-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-4
|1-4
|Punts
|6-48.833
|6-41.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|28:58
|31:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oklahoma St., D.Richardson 22-72, Sanders 11-68, Nixon 3-15, Bre.Presley 1-0, Gordon 1-(minus 3), (Team) 3-(minus 11). TCU, Miller 22-104, Demercado 9-62, Duggan 11-57, Davis 1-1.
PASSING_Oklahoma St., Sanders 16-36-1-245. TCU, Duggan 23-40-0-286.
RECEIVING_Oklahoma St., J.Richardson 5-51, Bre.Presley 4-39, D.Richardson 3-79, B.Johnson 3-38, Cassity 1-38. TCU, Johnston 8-180, Davis 5-8, S.Williams 3-19, Barber 2-29, Wiley 2-23, Demercado 2-10, Miller 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.