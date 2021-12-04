TENNESSEE (6-1)
Fulkerson 4-10 2-2 10, Nkamhoua 1-5 1-3 3, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 13-20 0-2 27, Vescovi 5-5 0-0 13, Powell 1-8 2-2 5, James 2-3 0-0 5, Zeigler 1-6 0-0 2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-2 0-0 0, Plavsic 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-61 5-9 69.
COLORADO (6-3)
Battey 4-11 4-7 12, Walker 3-9 3-4 10, da Silva 4-7 1-2 11, Barthelemy 2-13 0-0 4, Parquet 2-3 0-0 4, Simpson 2-8 3-4 7, Hammond 1-2 0-1 3, Clifford 0-1 0-0 0, Lovering 0-0 0-0 0, O'Brien 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-55 12-19 54.
Halftime_Tennessee 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-24 (Vescovi 3-3, James 1-2, Chandler 1-6, Powell 1-6, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-2, Zeigler 0-4), Colorado 4-17 (da Silva 2-2, Hammond 1-1, Walker 1-4, Battey 0-1, Clifford 0-1, Parquet 0-1, Simpson 0-2, Barthelemy 0-5). Rebounds_Tennessee 32 (James 9), Colorado 33 (Barthelemy 9). Assists_Tennessee 11 (Zeigler 3), Colorado 10 (Barthelemy 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee 19, Colorado 13. A_8,688 (11,064).