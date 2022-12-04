ALCORN ST. (3-6)
Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Brewton 4-10 2-2 10, McQuarter 2-7 3-4 7, Pajeaud 1-3 0-0 2, Wade 1-5 1-2 3, Carter 2-10 3-4 7, Anderson 1-6 0-0 3, Jordan 2-2 4-4 8, Butler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 13-16 40.
TENNESSEE (7-1)
Nkamhoua 6-9 7-7 20, Phillips 5-10 7-7 18, Plavsic 6-6 0-0 12, Key 3-7 2-4 11, Mashack 5-10 2-4 13, Zeigler 3-5 2-2 10, Aidoo 3-5 0-0 6, James 1-5 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Awaka 1-3 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-3 0-0 0, Kegler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 20-24 94.
Halftime_Tennessee 49-22. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 1-16 (Anderson 1-3, McQuarter 0-1, Pajeaud 0-1, Wade 0-2, Brewton 0-3, Carter 0-6), Tennessee 8-24 (Key 3-7, Zeigler 2-3, Nkamhoua 1-1, Mashack 1-3, Phillips 1-3, Aidoo 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, James 0-4). Rebounds_Alcorn St. 20 (Jordan 4), Tennessee 39 (Mashack, Aidoo 7). Assists_Alcorn St. 3 (Pajeaud 2), Tennessee 27 (Nkamhoua 6). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 20, Tennessee 16. A_16,481 (21,678).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.